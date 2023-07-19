Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Braves on Wednesday, July 19

The Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42) and the Atlanta Braves (61-32) will play the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday, July 19. First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Arizona will start Ryne Nelson (5-5, 4.98 ERA), while Atlanta counters with Charlie Morton (10-6, 3.20 ERA).

The Braves are the -225 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +190 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.

Diamondbacks-Braves picks: Wednesday, July 19th

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Merrill Kelly (calf), RP Andrew Chafin (paternity)

Braves

Day-to-Day: LF Eddie Rosario (hamstring)

Out: RP AJ Minter (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), CF Sam Hilliard (heel)

Starting pitchers

Ryne Nelson vs. Charlie Morton

Nelson will start his 20th game of the season. He has struggled recently, allowing nine hits in consecutive games. Nelson threw 5.2 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays his last time out and allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits. He struck out three but didn’t factor into the decision of the eventual 7-2 loss.

Morton will take the mound for the 19th time this year. He has mixed good starts with bad but has been solid during July. Morton pitched seven shutout innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing only three hits while striking out four.

Over/Under pick

The first game of this series saw the teams score a combined 29 runs. The Diamondbacks had the upper hand tallying 16 runs on the back of two home runs from Christian Walker. Austin Riley clobbered two home runs for the Braves in response, but his team fell after scoring only 13 runs. Despite Morton being better on the mound, these teams didn’t look like they were done scoring, so I’m expecting another offensive output on Wednesday.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

Atlanta looked nearly untouchable before the All-Star break but has lost three games since returning to action. Luckily, Morton has logged five straight wins after beginning the season 5-6. Arizona is locked in at the plate, but the Braves’ lineup should be able to get to Nelson early and often. Atlanta should pick up the win on Tuesday.

Pick: Braves