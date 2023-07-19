Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, July 19

There were 12 MLB teams that scored double-digit runs on Tuesday, tying a record nearly 130 years old. With that momentum, every team will return to action on Wednesday, July 19. The featured DFS slate at DraftKings narrows that scope down to eight games beginning at 7:07 p.m. ET. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Wednesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, July 19th

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants

Elly De La Cruz ($6,400)

Matt McClain ($5,700)

Jonathan India ($4,800)

TJ Friedl ($4,500)

The All-Star Break has seemingly clipped the wings of America’s fast-rising team as the Reds have dropped six straight coming out of the break. They finally resembled themselves on Tuesday, scoring 10 runs, but unfortunately, their pitching staff allowed 11. Depending on how the team lines up on Wednesday, you can switch out India for Joey Votto ($4,600). Cincinnati has a good matchup against San Francisco starter Ross Stripling who enters with an 0-2 record and a 6.11 ERA.

The Giants are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are technically the -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,500)

Ozzie Albies ($6,100)

Sean Murphy ($5,900)

Austin Riley ($5,100)

Tuesday’s game was horrible for both pitching staffs, as 29 total runs were scored. The Diamondbacks emerged with the 16-13 victory. Acuna picked up two hits to increase his batting average to .334. Riley knocked two home runs and finished with seven RBI. Albies and Murphy picked up hits and have a good matchup against Arizona starter Ryne Nelson (5-5, 4.98 ERA).

The Braves are the -215 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +185 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

Spencer Torkelson ($3,800)

Kerry Carpenter ($3,500)

Andy Ibanez ($3,300)

Matt Vierling ($3,200)

It has been tough to rely on Detroit this season, but they are coming off a big outing against the Royals, scoring 10 runs in a losing effort on Tuesday. Ibanez picked up a hit in the leadoff spot and was followed by Vierling with two hits in the two-hole. Torkleson launched two home runs and ended with five RBI. Carpenter went hitless but is still hitting. 271 this season. The Tigers will face Kansas City starter Ryan Yarbrough who enters with a 2-4 record and a 5.29 ERA.

The Tigers are the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +125 underdogs, with the run total set at 8.5.