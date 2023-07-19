Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Yankees on Wednesday, July 19

It’s safe to say the Los Angeles Angels are at the center of the baseball universe. With the team tettering on a postseason berth and the trade buzz around Shohei Ohtani getting louder every day, it seems like every Angels game matters more. And, so far this week, they’ve made them matter in a good way with two wins over the Yankees. They’ll look to close out the series with a win when they send Chase Silseth (1-1, 5.30 ERA) to the mound against Carlos Rodon (0-2, 5.23 ERA) in the series finale. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Angels are +115 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Angels-Yankees picks: Wednesday, July 19

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (great big toe sprain), 3B Josh Donaldson (right calf strain), OF Jake Bauers (left rotator cuff inflammation), OF Willie Calhoun (left quad strain), OF Greg Allen (right hip flexor strain), SP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain)

Angels

Out: RP Chris Devenski (right hamstring strain), INF Brandon Drury (left shoulder contusion), 3B Anthony Rendon (left shin contusion), OF Jo Adell (left oblique strain), CF Mike Trout (left hamate fracture) RP Ben Joyce (right ulanr neuritis)

Starting pitchers

Carlos Rodon vs. Chase Silseth

After missing the start of the season due various injuries, Rodon has had mixed results in his two starts this season. After looking okay (5 1/3 innings, four hits, two runs) in his season debut, he struggled his last time out against the Rockies, allowing four runs in five innings. Now, he’ll face off against a hot Angels team that boasts one of the best players in the history of the sport. The good news for him is that he has some experience against the club, as he’s 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in his two career starts in Anaheim.

Silseth is back with the Angels, where he’ll be making his second start (tenth appearance) for the Halos. In his only start of the season, he allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Orioles in May. He went two innings in each of his last two appearances with the team, which came at the end of May and beginning of June. The good news is that he’ll have a refreshed bullpen behind him, as Griffin Canning and Patrick Sandoval both went deep into their starts in the first two games of the series, with Sandoval’s 7 1/3 inning performance last night marking the longest outing by an Angels starter since May.

Over/Under pick

While the under hit in Tuesday’s game, I’m expecting a bit more offense in tonight’s matchup. Rodon’s still getting into a groove, and Silseth has looked ineffective in his big league cameos this season.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Angels compete the sweep. The vibes are bad around the Yankees right now, while the Angels need to treat every game like the playoffs in the hopes of making their planned retention of Ohtani make sense.

Pick: Angels