Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, July 19

It’s a haves and have nots situation as far as starting pitching is concerned on Wednesday. There’s a full 15-game slate on tap, and it features some admittedly big names like Luis Castillo, Justin Verlander, Julio Urias, Sandy Alcantara and Carlos Rodon. If you don’t have one of those top tier guys on your fantasy squads, however, you may be out of luck — a full 12 of the day’s arms land in the “do not start” zone of our daily starting pitching rankings, and there are a precious few streaming options. Let’s break it all down, with recommendations on who to start and who to sit.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, July 19

Pitchers to stream

Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies — Sanchez wasn’t quite as sharp last time out against the San Diego Padres, but he still navigated his way through five innings while giving up three runs on just three hits and a walk. He didn’t have great command of his changeup, but the pitch has been money overall this year, with a .167 average against and a 39% whiff rate. The lefty had put up two straight quality starts prior to that, and if he’s locked back in, he should cruise against a Milwaukee Brewers lineup that’s been the third-worst in baseball against southpaws this season.

Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs — Speaking of usually reliable changeups that went haywire: Hendricks allowed three homers in his last outing against the red-hot Boston Red Sox, as he didn’t quite have his typical feel for his change and got hit hard. The veteran righty still boasts a 3.57 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and four quality starts over his last six, and the Washington Nationals shouldn’t present too much of a challenge on Wednesday.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, July 19.