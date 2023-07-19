Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Athletics on Wednesday, July 19

The Boston Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, July 19. First pitch is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Brayan Bello (7-5, 3.14 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox, and Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.66 ERA) will pitch for the As.

The Red Sox are -230 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Athletics coming in at +195. The total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-Athletics picks: Wednesday, July 19

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Chris Sale (shoulder), SP Corey Kluber (shoulder), 2B Pablo Reyes (abdomen), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder)

Day-to-Day: 3B Rafael Devers (calf)

Athletics

Out: OF Esteury Ruiz (shoulder), C Carlos Perez (thumb), OF Ramon Laureano (hand), SP Mason Miller (elbow), SP James Kaprielian (shoulder), RP Zach Jackson (elbow),

Starting pitchers

Brayan Bello vs. Ken Waldichuk

Bello put together an excellent June, ending with an ERA of 2.14 for the month, and is off to a somewhat less auspicious start to July. However, it’s nothing to be concerned about — over 13 innings this month, he has allowed five earned runs and recorded eight strikeouts.

Waldichuk was consistently in the starting rotation back in April and May, but has moved into more of a bullpen role in June and July. It is unlikely he will make it to the fourth inning. In his last start, he conceded three earned runs in 3.2 innings, walking two and striking out five. The Athletics’ bullpen has the worst ERA in MLB.

Over/Under pick

I don’t see the A’s picking up a lot of runs against Bello here — the Athletics rank dead last in MLB in runs per game. Can the Red Sox hit the nine-run over without much help? I think we keep betting on the under here after considering the first two games of the series.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox won the first game, 7-0, and lost the second, 0-3. They should be able to win the third and take home the series. Bello has looked solid throughout June and July, while Waldichuk and the A’s bullpen are going to struggle to contain this Boston offense.

Pick: Red Sox -230