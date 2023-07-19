Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Cardinals on Wednesday, July 19

The Miami Marlins take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, July 19. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. Sandy Alcantara (3-8, 4.64 ERA) will take the mound for the Marlins, and Dakota Hudson (1-0, 1.80 ERA) will pitch for the Cards.

The Marlins and Cardinals both come in at -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 8.5.

Marlins-Cardinals picks: Wednesday, July 19

Injury report

Marlins

Out: SP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement), OF Avisail Garcia (left back tightness), RP Matt Barnes (left hip impingement), OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left oblique strain), OF Jonathan Davis (right knee strain)

Cardinals

Out: SP Adam Wainwright (shoulder), OF/INF Tommy Edman (wrist), RP Drew VerHagen (hip), SP/RP Jake Woodford (shoulder), RP Ryan Helsley (forearm), INF Jose Fermin (quad)

Starting pitchers

Sandy Alcantara vs. Dakota Hudson

Hudson has not yet started a game, so this could potentially be a bullpen game for the Cardinals. In 10 innings pitched this season, Hudson has allowed two earned runs and recorded seven strikeouts. The Cardinals’ bullpen has a 4.46 ERA, the seventh-worst in MLB,

Alcantara has struggled with game-to-game consistency this season. However, he’s been doing well since a tough start at the beginning of July. In his last two starts, he has conceded three earned runs (all HRs) over 12.2 innings pitched while recording 10 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

Hudson has barely pitched this season, and he’ll be backed up by one of the worst bullpens in the league right now. Alcantara has more experience, but often falters in games and lets up some early runs. We’ll go with the offenses taking this one.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals have taken the first two games of the series, 6-4 and 5-2, slowing down the Marlins’ unexpected hot streak. However, I think Miami avoids a sweep on the road here. Despite Alcantara’s inconsistency, he has looked solid in his latest starts, and the St. Louis bullpen has not done well this season.

Pick: Marlins -110