Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Rangers on Wednesday, July 19

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Texas Rangers in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, July 19. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field. Zack Littell (0-1, 6.05 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays, and Jon Gray (6-5, 3.45 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers.

The Rays and Rangers both come in at -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 9.5.

Rays-Rangers picks: Wednesday, July 19

Injury report

Rangers

Out: RP Brett Martin (shoulder), RP Josh Sborz (bicep)

Rays

Out: RP Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John), SP/RP Josh Fleming (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jon Gray vs. Zack Littell

Gray was struggling before the All-Star break, and it doesn’t look like things have gotten much better for him since. In his last three starts, Gray has added up 18 innings pitched, during which he has allowed 12 earned runs and recorded just 10 strikeouts. He allowed four earned runs in six innings in his latest start.

Littell will likely only last approximately two or so innings, so we can expect this to be a bullpen game for the Rays. The Rays’ bullpen has a 3.30 ERA this season, ranking 10th in MLB.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 5 and 8, and I think we see that continue to rise here. Gray has been allowing plenty of runs as of late, and if the Rays keep Littell on the mound for longer than is necessary, they risk allowing several in the early innings before they march their bullpen out.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Rangers have taken the first two games at home, winning 3-2 and 5-3. The Rays should be able to avoid the sweep here as they face Jon Gray on the mound. Gray has not looked up to form recently, and the Rays’ bullpen game should keep Texas on their heels. I like Tampa in this pick-em.

Pick: Rays -110