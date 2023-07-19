Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Orioles on Wednesday, July 19

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, July 19. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Julio Urias (7-5, 4.35 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers, and Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59 ERA) will pitch for the Orioles.

The Dodgers are -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles coming in at +130. The total is set at 9.

Dodgers-Orioles picks: Wednesday, July 19

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Shelby Miller (neck), RP Daniel Hudson (knee)

Orioles

Out: RP Cionel Perez (left forearm soreness), SP Keegan Akin (lower back discomfort), RP Austin Voth (right elbow discomfort), RP Dillon Tate (right elbow flexor strain), RP Mychal Givens (right shoulder inflammation), SP John Means (Tommy John surgery)

Starting pitchers

Dean Kremer vs. Julio Urias

Urias came back in full force after the All-Star break. He had been shaky at the start of July, letting up seven earned runs in nine innings over two starts. However, in his latest outing, he kept the Mets runless over six innings and recorded seven strikeouts.

Kremer was struggling at the end of June, but his July has started off strong. Before the All-Star break, he kept the Yankees to one earned run in seven innings and recorded 10 strikeouts. After the break, Kremer limited the Marlins to one earned run in six innings and recorded eight strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 10 and 13, but I think we will see a significant drop here as Urias and Kremer visit the mound. Both pitchers should be able to limit the opposing batting lineups and keep this a low-scoring matchup.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Orioles have dropped the first two games at home, falling 6-4 and 10-3. Their hot streak may just be coming to an end. Two solid pitchers come to the mound here, and while Urias will keep the Orioles’ score low, I think Kremer can put Baltimore over the top. His July has been excellent, and the Orioles can score at home. Baltimore avoids the sweep here.

Pick: Orioles +130