How to watch MLS All-Star Game on TV and via live stream

The Major League Soccer All-Star festivities have begun as Arsenal defeated the MLS All-Stars in the Skills Challenge on Tuesday evening. Now both sides are gearing up to face off in a full match tonight from Audi Field in Washington, D.C. with an 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff. You can catch all the action on MLS Season Pass, who will be showing the match for free on the Apple TV app or online at tv.apple.com.

The MLS All-Star squad is stacked with top talent from across the league. 12 of the 28 players were determined by a voting process, while 14 players were selected by head coach and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. The final two players were selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Featuring the likes of Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Luciano Acosta (Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta), reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar (Nashville), and Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Rooney will hope to lead the best players in MLS to a victory over a very formidable Arsenal side.

The Gunners are coming off their best season in nearly a decade, finishing in second place in the English Premier League just five points behind league champions Manchester City. Arsenal sat in first place for almost the entire season, but Erling Haaland and City were relentless, finally leapfrogging them to take the top spot as the season neared its end.

Mikel Arteta’s squad will include a laundry list of stars including Gabriel Jesus, Declan Rice, Kieran Tierney, Jorginho, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Aaron Ramsdale just to name a few. They’ll also feature USMNT players Folarin Balogun and Auston Trusty.

MLS All-Stars vs. Arsenal

Date: Wednesday, July 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and tv.apple.com