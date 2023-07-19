How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for club friendly vs. Chelsea

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will begin their USA tour against Premier League side Chelsea at Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Wrexham are bringing their first team on this tour, headlined by Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer, Ben Tozer and Rob Lainton.

Chelsea will likely play most of their second-tier guys in this friendly but they won’t consider this a warm-up game. American owner Todd Boehly will want his club to have a strong showing in this contest after a poor Premier League season. One player USA fans won’t see is Christian Pulisic, who has made the move from Chelsea to AC Milan this summer.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this club friendly.

Wrexham AFC vs. Chelsea

Date: Wednesday, July 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN+

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.