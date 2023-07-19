The Basketball Tournament: Locations, regional sites for 2023 edition

The Basketball Tournament, an annual winner-takes-all 64-team open tournament, will begin the first round of play on Wednesday, July 19. As 64 teams battle it out in a single-elimination bracket for the grand prize of $1 million, you can turn in to ESPN or one of its affiliate sites to check out the action.

The regional sites for the games are scattered across the country. The campuses of West Virginia, Texas Tech, Dayton, Louisville, Syracuse, Xavier, and Wichita State will host the first four rounds, which will take place between July 19 and July 31. As teams move forward, they will head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Final Four will take place in Philly on Wednesday, August 2.

This marks the 10th year of The Basketball Tournament. Games are played in nine-minute quarters, and players have six personal fouls to burn. Rosters must have between seven and 12 players. The tournament uses the Elam Ending, so there is no timer for the fourth quarter and no games will go to overtime.