The Basketball Tournament bracket: Regions, teams, matchups, schedule for 2023

The first round of The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team winner-takes-all open, kicks off across the country on Wednesday, July 19. The first four rounds of the single-elimination tournament will take place at various regional sites across the country, including Wichita, Syracuse, Lubbock, Louisville, and Cincinnati.

Known for its giant bracket, in which teams move their names to the next round once they win, The Basketball Tournament inspired a similar tradition in March Madness.

Every game in the tournament will be available on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, or ESPN+. The full television schedule can be found here. This year’s tournament features 75 players with NBA experience and 34 teams made up of college team alumni.

You can check out the full bracket here. The Final Four will take place on Wednesday, August 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the championship game will be held the following day at the same venue.