How to watch The Basketball Tournament in 2023 on TV and via livestream

The Basketball Tournament enters its 10th year. 64 teams made up of amateurs from across the country compete in a single-elimination tournament for a grand prize of $1 million. The first several rounds will take place at locations around the country, including Wichita, Lubbock, Dayton, and Louisville, and the Final Four games and championship game will be hosted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

You’ll be able to find TBT games on various ESPN affiliates. Most of the early-round games will be available to stream on ESPN+ with a subscription. A few games will air on ESPNU and ESPN2, as well. The Elite Eight will air on ESPN+ and ESPN2, the Final Four will be available on ESPN and ESPN3, and the championship game will air on ESPN3 on Thursday, August 3.

You can also tune into these games at ESPN.com and WatchESPN for a livestreaming option. The full schedule is available here.