What are some notable teams in The Basketball Tournament in 2023?

The Basketball Tournament is back for its 10th straight year as 64 teams will take part in the annual summer tournament for the next few weeks. TBT is a summer basketball tournament that is open application, meaning anyone can sign up and participate. Several teams in TBT are comprised of alumni of different college basketball programs, allowing for viewers to get another glimpse of some of their favorite CBB players of year’s past.

The team to beat for this year’s tournament is Boeheim’s Army, who open as the favorite with +1000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The team won the tournament championship in 2021 and primarily features former Syracuse players. Notable players on the roster includes former All-American Rakeem Christmas and Jim Boeheim’s son Jimmy Boeheim. Another top contender is reigning champion Blue Collar U, who are comprised of mostly Buffalo alums. Last year’s TBT MVP CJ Massinburg will once again lead the squad.

Other notable teams who will be represented include Louisville (The Ville), Ohio State (Carmen’s Crew), Texas (Austin’s Own), and West Virginia (Best Virginia). Overtime Elite will also be represented in the tournament with Team Overtime.