Who are some notable players in The Basketball Tournament in 2023?

The Basketball Tournament is back for its 10th straight year as 64 teams will take part in the annual summer tournament for the next few weeks. TBT is a summer basketball tournament that is open application, meaning anyone can sign up and participate. Several teams in TBT are comprised of alumni of different college basketball programs, allowing for viewers to get another glimpse of some of their favorite CBB players of year’s past.

There’s a handful notable former college basketball players include that will be participating in this year’s tournament, starting with Robbie Hummel of the Purdue-based Men of Mackey squad. This is the third year that the three-time All-Big Ten forward will be playing in TBT. Another early 2010’s college basketball standout lacing them up in this year’s tourney is Peyton Siva, who will be suiting up for Louisville’s The Ville club. This is the first year that the two-time Big East Tournament MVP will be competing in TBT and he’s most recently been playing in the NBL in Australia.

More recent CBB players that will be featured in the tourney include Syracuse’s Jimmy Boeheim of Boeheim’s Army, Colorado’s Tyler Bey of Team Colorado, and West Virginia’s Erik Stevenson of Best Virginia. Stevenson is fresh off playing for the San Antonio Spurs in Summer League, where he dropped 23 points in their finale on Sunday.