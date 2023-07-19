Who has won The Basketball Tournament the most?

The Basketball Tournament is back for its 10th straight year as 64 teams will take part in the annual summer tournament for the next few weeks. TBT is a summer basketball tournament that is open application, meaning anyone can sign up and participate. Several teams in TBT are comprised of alumni of different college basketball programs, allowing for viewers to get another glimpse of some of their favorite CBB players of year’s past.

In the near decade history of TBT, Overseas Elite has won the most titles by taking four straight championships from 2015 to 2018. The team was comprised of several players who played in various international leagues following the college careers. Among the standout players from Overseas Elite were former Arizona guard Kyle Fogg and former St. John’s wing DJ Kennedy, both of whom won MVP twice during the team’s run of dominance.

Overseas Elite last participated in TBT in 2020 before disbanding. That final 2020 team was notable for featuring former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson on the roster.