Who won The Basketball Tournament last year?

The Basketball Tournament is back for its 10th straight year as 64 teams will take part in the annual summer tournament for the next few weeks. TBT is a summer basketball tournament that is open application, meaning anyone can sign up and participate. Several teams in TBT are comprised of alumni of different college basketball programs, allowing for viewers to get another glimpse of some of their favorite CBB players of year’s past.

The defending champions of TBT is Blue Collar U, who defeated Americana for Autism 89-67 to win last year’s tournament. Blue Collar U is primarily comprised of former players from the University of Buffalo and they began playing in the tournament in 2021. Last year’s title team was led by 2019 MAC Player of the Year CJ Massinburg, who is currently playing professionally in Italy.

Blue Collar U enters this year’s tournament with +1200 odds to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook.