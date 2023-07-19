NASCAR schedule for 2023 Pocono Raceway weekend

NASCAR is headed to the Poconos in Pennsylvania this weekend for a busy schedule of racing at Pocono Raceway. All three major series will be in action this weekend as they all approach the start of their respective playoff seasons.

The Truck Series has only two races left, this weekend in Pocono and next weekend in Richmond. Practice and qualifying are scheduled for Friday and the green flag drops for the race on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. Kyle Busch is making his fifth Truck Series entry of the season and is a +110 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Xfinity Series has eight races remaining before the playoffs start. This weekend, the circuit will run practice and qualifying on Friday, and the green flag will drop for the race on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The weekend wraps with the Cup Series, which has six races remaining until the playoffs get underway. The circuit will hold practice and qualifying on Saturday afternoon and the green flag will drop for the race on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Martin Truex, Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites with +550 odds to win.

All times below are ET.

Friday, July 21

1:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice — FS1, Fox Sports Live

2:05 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying — FS1, Fox Sports Live

3:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

4:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Saturday, July 22

12:00 p.m. — CRC Brakleen 150, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

2:35 — Cup Series practice — NBC Sports Live (starting at 2:23 p.m.), USA Network (starting at 3 p.m.)

3:20 — Cup Series qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

5:30 p.m. — Pocono 225, Xfinity Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Sunday, July 23

2:30 p.m. — HighPoint.com 400, Cup Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live