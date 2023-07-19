How are LIV players doing in the 2023 British Open?

The 2023 Open Championship tees off from Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England this week. The R&A allows both PGA TOUR and LIV golfers to qualify for the major tournament, so we will see competitors from both leagues face off for the fourth time this year. This time, the tournament follows news of a potential merger between the two leagues that has yet to be fleshed out.
Brooks Koepka became the first golfer to win a major as a member of LIV when he took home his third career PGA championship earlier this year. He joins the field at Royal Liverpool, along with 2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith and 2013 Open Championship winner Phil Mickelson.
Koepka is the favorite of the LIV golfers in the field, installed at +1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Smith follows at +2000.
Below is the full list of the 16 LIV golfers who will be participating in the British Open:
Abe Ancer
Richard Bland
Laurie Canter
Talor Gooch
Bryson DeChambeau
Branden Grace
Dustin Johnson
Brooks Koepka
Phil Mickelson
Louis Oosthuizen
Joaquin Niemann
Thomas Pieters
Patrick Reed
Cameron Smith
Charl Schwartzel
Henrik Stenson