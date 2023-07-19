The 151st Open Championship heads to the seaside town of Hoylake, England. The tournament will take place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club for the 13th time in British Open history. Due to the course’s location and flat layout, the winds are often a major factor in tournament play at Hoylake.

The forecast calls for winds in the 10 to 15 MPH range, and for some light rain and chilly temperatures, both of which are standard for the region.

This week, Rory McIlroy returns after winning the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in 2014. He is one of the favorites, installed at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook, behind just Scottie Scheffler at +700.

Below is a look at the weather report from AccuWeather for the four days of the 2023 British Open Championship in Hoylake, England.

Thursday, July 20th

Hi 62°, Low 56°: AM showers, 38% chance precipitation, 13 MPH winds

Friday, July 21st

Hi 62°, Low 57°: AM showers, 42% chance precipitation, 14 MPH winds

Saturday, July 22nd

Hi 65°, Low 60°: Light rain, 82% chance precipitation, 15 MPH winds

Sunday, July 23rd

Hi 65°, Low 58°: Light rain, 76% chance precipitation, 12 MPH winds