The 151st Open Championship heads to Hoylake, England this week for the 13th time in its history. Golfers will play the Royal Liverpool Course and compete for the Claret Jug from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday. Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win at Draftkings Sportsbook, installed at +700.

To watch the 2023 Open Championship on NBC or USA Network, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Open Championship are also available through Peacock. There will be multiple featured groups for each round, as well as special coverage of featured holes where every shot will be shown.

Thursday Featured Groups:

4:03 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

4:47 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

9:48 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

9:59 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

1:30-4 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

5-7 a.m. ET

7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

4-7 a.m. ET

7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET