Who won last year’s 2022 Open Championship?

The 2023 Open Championship heads to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club this week for the final major of the year. As the best golfers in the world gather in Hoylake to compete for the Claret Jug, we take a look back at last year.

In 2022, Australian Cameron Smith won his first major at the Old Course at St. Andrews. He and American Cameron Young were tied going into the final round, but Young shot a 65 to Smith’s 64. Smith finished at -20 and Young finished at -19. Rory McIlroy entered Sunday with the 54-hole lead and was among the top group for a while, but finished at -18 after shooting a 70 on Sunday.

Shortly after Smith announced his intention to move to LIV Golf. As he returns to the United Kingdom for this year’s British Open, LIV and the PGA TOUR are in talks to merge after years of contention.

This year, McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the betting favorites at +700 each at DraftKings Sportsbook. McIlroy won the British Open the last time it came to Royal Liverpool in 2014. Smith comes in at +1800. The last golfer to win back-to-back Open Championships was Padraig Harrington, who pulled off the feat in 2007 and 2008.