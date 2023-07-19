Will Tiger Woods compete at the 2023 Open Championship?

Tiger Woods made an appearance at the 2023 Masters, but withdrew on Saturday after making the cut and has not returned to the professional course since April. Will he return for this year’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool?

Woods is not in the field for this year’s Open Championship. He underwent subtalar fusion surgery several months ago to address post-traumatic arthritis in his ankle from a previous surgery, and is still in recovery. There have not been public updates from Woods regarding his recovery since the April surgery.

Last year, Woods played the Old Course at St. Andrews for what would likely be the final time in his illustrious career. Woods won the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool back in 2006, and he won at St. Andrews in both 2000 and 2005. In 2022, he made the cut at St. Andrews and played all four rounds, finishing at +13 on Sunday.

We can only speculate if or when Woods will return to the professional course. However, we know it will not be this week.