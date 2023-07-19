 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Latest odds for 2023 Open Championship

Here are the latest odds to win at Royal Liverpool in England.

By Grace McDermott
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler has leapfrogged Rory McIlroy in the latest odds for the 2023 Open Championship. The World No. 1 remains at +700, and McIlroy moved from +650 to +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jon Rahm’s odds have gotten longer, moving from +1200 to +1300. Brooks Koepka has crept up to land with the fourth-best odds to win, moving from +2000 to +1800 this week. Last year’s British Open winner, Cameron Smith, began the week at +1600 and now lands at +2000.

Patrick Cantlay moved from +2200 to +2000, and Viktor Hovland did the opposite, moving from +2000 to +2200.

The final major of the year tees off on Thursday, July 20 from Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The last time the tournament visited Royal Liverpool in 2014, McIlroy took home the Claret Jug.

Here’s a look at the latest odds for the 2023 Open Championship, starting tomorrow at 1:35 a.m. ET from Hoylake, England.

2023 Open Championship Odds on Wednesday

Player Odds Top 5 Top 10
Player Odds Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +700 +150 −140
Rory McIlroy +800 +190 −105
Jon Rahm +1300 +280 +140
Brooks Koepka +1800 +400 +200
Patrick Cantlay +2000 +400 +210
Cameron Smith +2000 +450 +220
Xander Schauffele +2200 +450 +230
Viktor Hovland +2200 +500 +240
Tyrrell Hatton +2500 +550 +260
Tommy Fleetwood +2500 +550 +260
Rickie Fowler +2500 +550 +260
Jordan Spieth +3000 +600 +300
Dustin Johnson +3000 +650 +300
Collin Morikawa +3500 +600 +275
Shane Lowry +4000 +800 +360
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4500 +900 +400
Tony Finau +5500 +900 +400
Justin Rose +5500 +1000 +450
Wyndham Clark +5500 +850 +400
Max Homa +6000 +1100 +450
Hideki Matsuyama +6000 +1000 +450
Corey Conners +6000 +1100 +500
Adam Scott +6000 +1200 +550
Talor Gooch +6500 +1200 +550
Joohyung Kim +6500 +1200 +550
Cameron Young +6500 +1200 +550
Bryson DeChambeau +6500 +1100 +500
Sam Burns +7000 +1200 +550
Patrick Reed +7000 +1200 +550
Minwoo Lee +7000 +1200 +600
Robert MacIntyre +8000 +1600 +650
Sungjae Im +9000 +1600 +650
Russell Henley +9000 +1600 +700
Justin Thomas +9000 +1400 +650
Si Woo Kim +10000 +1800 +800
Keegan Bradley +10000 +1800 +750
Brian Harman +10000 +1800 +700
Denny McCarthy +10000 +1800 +700
Ryan Fox +11000 +2000 +850
Louis Oosthuizen +11000 +2000 +850
Jason Day +11000 +1200 +600
Byeong Hun An +11000 +2200 +900
Nicolai Hojgaard +13000 +2500 +1000
Sahith Theegala +15000 +3000 +1200
Joaquin Niemann +15000 +1800 +800
Gary Woodland +15000 +2500 +1000
Chris Kirk +15000 +2500 +1000
Branden Grace +15000 +2800 +1100
Sepp Straka +15000 +2800 +1100
Padraig Harrington +18000 +2500 +1100
Lucas Herbert +18000 +3500 +1200
Harris English +18000 +3000 +1200
Adrian Meronk +18000 +3000 +1200
Kurt Kitayama +20000 +3500 +1400
Jordan Smith +20000 +3500 +1200
J.T. Poston +20000 +3500 +1200
Thomas Pieters +25000 +3500 +1400
Seamus Power +25000 +4000 +1400
Emiliano Grillo +25000 +4000 +1600
Rasmus Hojgaard +25000 +3500 +1400
Alexander Bjork +25000 +3500 +1400
Ewen Ferguson +25000 +4000 +1400
Thorbjorn Olesen +25000 +4000 +1400
Alex Noren +25000 +4500 +1600
Adam Schenk +25000 +4000 +1400
Henrik Stenson +25000 +4500 +1600
Victor Perez +30000 +5000 +1800
Thomas Detry +30000 +4500 +1600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000 +5000 +1800
Abraham Ancer +30000 +5500 +2000
Phil Mickelson +30000 +4500 +1800
Tom Hoge +30000 +5000 +1800
Matthew Jordan +30000 +5000 +1800
Taylor Moore +30000 +5000 +1800
Andrew Putnam +30000 +4500 +1600
Nick Taylor +30000 +5000 +1800
Lee Hodges +35000 +6000 +2000
Daniel Hillier +35000 +6000 +2200
Joost Luiten +35000 +6000 +2000
Yannik Paul +35000 +6000 +2000
Davis Riley +35000 +5500 +2000
Brendon Todd +35000 +5500 +2000
K.H. Lee +40000 +7000 +2500
Billy Horschel +40000 +7000 +2500
Pablo Larrazabal +40000 +7500 +2500
Richard Bland +40000 +7500 +2500
Laurie Canter +40000 +7000 +2500
Romain Langasque +40000 +7000 +2500
Michael Kim +40000 +6500 +2200
Richie Ramsay +40000 +7000 +2200
Keita Nakajima +40000 +7500 +2500
Adrian Otaegui +40000 +7500 +2500
Antoine Rozner +40000 +6500 +2200
Matt Wallace +40000 +6500 +2200
David Lingmerth +40000 +6500 +2200
Francesco Molinari +50000 +9000 +3000
Jorge Campillo +50000 +9000 +3000
Ben Griffin +50000 +8000 +2800
Takumi Kanaya +50000 +9000 +3000
Thriston Lawrence +50000 +8000 +2800
Guido Migliozzi +50000 +8000 +2800
Matthew Southgate +50000 +8000 +2800
Danny Willett +60000 +11000 +3500
Kalle Samooja +60000 +11000 +3500
Rikuya Hoshino +60000 +11000 +3500
Marcel Siem +60000 +11000 +3500
Charl Schwartzel +60000 +10000 +3500
Stewart Cink +80000 +11000 +3500
Dan Bradbury +80000 +11000 +4000
Zach Johnson +80000 +13000 +4500
Alex Fitzpatrick +80000 +13000 +4500
Trey Mullinax +80000 +13000 +4500
David Micheluzzi +80000 +11000 +3500
Scott Stallings +80000 +11000 +3500
Sami Valimaki +80000 +13000 +4000
Adri Arnaus +100000 +18000 +6000
Jazz Janewattananond +100000 +20000 +6000
Kyungnam Kang +100000 +18000 +5500
Christo Lamprecht +100000 +15000 +5000
Taiga Semikawa +100000 +15000 +5000
Callum Shinkwin +100000 +15000 +5000
Connor Syme +100000 +15000 +5000
Ernie Els +150000 +25000 +7500
Hurly Long +150000 +25000 +7000
Travis Smyth +150000 +25000 +8000
Shubhankar Sharma +150000 +25000 +7500
Marc Warren +150000 +30000 +8000
Seungsu Han +200000 +30000 +9000
Kazuki Higa +200000 +30000 +8000
Bio Kim +200000 +30000 +8000
Nacho Elvira +250000 +35000 +11000
Kyle Barker +250000 +40000 +13000
Haydn Barron +250000 +40000 +13000
Harrison Crowe +250000 +40000 +13000
Darren Clarke +250000 +40000 +18000
Alejandro Canizares +250000 +35000 +10000
Oliver Farr +250000 +40000 +11000
Kensei Hirata +250000 +40000 +13000
Hiroshi Iwata +250000 +35000 +10000
Zack Fischer +250000 +40000 +13000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +250000 +40000 +13000
Taichi Kho +250000 +40000 +13000
Jose Luis Ballester +250000 +40000 +11000
Alex Maguire +250000 +35000 +11000
Marco Penge +250000 +40000 +18000
Connor McKinney +250000 +35000 +11000
Martin Rohwer +250000 +40000 +11000
Graeme Robertson +250000 +40000 +15000
Brandon Robinson Thompson +250000 +40000 +11000
Oliver Wilson +250000 +35000 +11000
Ockie Strydom +250000 +40000 +13000
Michael Stewart +250000 +40000 +18000
Gunner Wiebe +250000 +40000 +18000
Kazuki Yasumori +250000 +40000 +13000
Tiger Christensen +500000 +50000 +30000
John Daly +500000 +50000 +35000

More From DraftKings Network