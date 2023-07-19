Latest odds for 2023 Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler has leapfrogged Rory McIlroy in the latest odds for the 2023 Open Championship. The World No. 1 remains at +700, and McIlroy moved from +650 to +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jon Rahm’s odds have gotten longer, moving from +1200 to +1300. Brooks Koepka has crept up to land with the fourth-best odds to win, moving from +2000 to +1800 this week. Last year’s British Open winner, Cameron Smith, began the week at +1600 and now lands at +2000.

Patrick Cantlay moved from +2200 to +2000, and Viktor Hovland did the opposite, moving from +2000 to +2200.

The final major of the year tees off on Thursday, July 20 from Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The last time the tournament visited Royal Liverpool in 2014, McIlroy took home the Claret Jug.

Here’s a look at the latest odds for the 2023 Open Championship, starting tomorrow at 1:35 a.m. ET from Hoylake, England.