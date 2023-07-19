Latest odds for 2023 Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler has leapfrogged Rory McIlroy in the latest odds for the 2023 Open Championship. The World No. 1 remains at +700, and McIlroy moved from +650 to +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jon Rahm’s odds have gotten longer, moving from +1200 to +1300. Brooks Koepka has crept up to land with the fourth-best odds to win, moving from +2000 to +1800 this week. Last year’s British Open winner, Cameron Smith, began the week at +1600 and now lands at +2000.
Patrick Cantlay moved from +2200 to +2000, and Viktor Hovland did the opposite, moving from +2000 to +2200.
The final major of the year tees off on Thursday, July 20 from Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The last time the tournament visited Royal Liverpool in 2014, McIlroy took home the Claret Jug.
Here’s a look at the latest odds for the 2023 Open Championship, starting tomorrow at 1:35 a.m. ET from Hoylake, England.
2023 Open Championship Odds on Wednesday
|Player
|Odds
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+700
|+150
|−140
|Rory McIlroy
|+800
|+190
|−105
|Jon Rahm
|+1300
|+280
|+140
|Brooks Koepka
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|+400
|+210
|Cameron Smith
|+2000
|+450
|+220
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|+450
|+230
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|+500
|+240
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2500
|+550
|+260
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2500
|+550
|+260
|Rickie Fowler
|+2500
|+550
|+260
|Jordan Spieth
|+3000
|+600
|+300
|Dustin Johnson
|+3000
|+650
|+300
|Collin Morikawa
|+3500
|+600
|+275
|Shane Lowry
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Tony Finau
|+5500
|+900
|+400
|Justin Rose
|+5500
|+1000
|+450
|Wyndham Clark
|+5500
|+850
|+400
|Max Homa
|+6000
|+1100
|+450
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+6000
|+1000
|+450
|Corey Conners
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Adam Scott
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Talor Gooch
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Joohyung Kim
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Cameron Young
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+6500
|+1100
|+500
|Sam Burns
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Patrick Reed
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Minwoo Lee
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Robert MacIntyre
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Sungjae Im
|+9000
|+1600
|+650
|Russell Henley
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Justin Thomas
|+9000
|+1400
|+650
|Si Woo Kim
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Keegan Bradley
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Brian Harman
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|Denny McCarthy
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|Ryan Fox
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Jason Day
|+11000
|+1200
|+600
|Byeong Hun An
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Sahith Theegala
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Joaquin Niemann
|+15000
|+1800
|+800
|Gary Woodland
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Chris Kirk
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Branden Grace
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Padraig Harrington
|+18000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lucas Herbert
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Harris English
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Adrian Meronk
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kurt Kitayama
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Jordan Smith
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Thomas Pieters
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Seamus Power
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Emiliano Grillo
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Alexander Bjork
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Ewen Ferguson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Alex Noren
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Adam Schenk
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Henrik Stenson
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Victor Perez
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Thomas Detry
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Abraham Ancer
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Phil Mickelson
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Tom Hoge
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Matthew Jordan
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Taylor Moore
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Andrew Putnam
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Nick Taylor
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Lee Hodges
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Daniel Hillier
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Joost Luiten
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Yannik Paul
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Davis Riley
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|Brendon Todd
|+35000
|+5500
|+2000
|K.H. Lee
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Billy Horschel
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Richard Bland
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Laurie Canter
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Romain Langasque
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Michael Kim
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Richie Ramsay
|+40000
|+7000
|+2200
|Keita Nakajima
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Adrian Otaegui
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Antoine Rozner
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Matt Wallace
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|David Lingmerth
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Francesco Molinari
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Jorge Campillo
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Ben Griffin
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Takumi Kanaya
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Guido Migliozzi
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Matthew Southgate
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Danny Willett
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Kalle Samooja
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Marcel Siem
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Stewart Cink
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Dan Bradbury
|+80000
|+11000
|+4000
|Zach Johnson
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Trey Mullinax
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|David Micheluzzi
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Scott Stallings
|+80000
|+11000
|+3500
|Sami Valimaki
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Adri Arnaus
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|+100000
|+20000
|+6000
|Kyungnam Kang
|+100000
|+18000
|+5500
|Christo Lamprecht
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Taiga Semikawa
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Callum Shinkwin
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Connor Syme
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Ernie Els
|+150000
|+25000
|+7500
|Hurly Long
|+150000
|+25000
|+7000
|Travis Smyth
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|+150000
|+25000
|+7500
|Marc Warren
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Seungsu Han
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|Kazuki Higa
|+200000
|+30000
|+8000
|Bio Kim
|+200000
|+30000
|+8000
|Nacho Elvira
|+250000
|+35000
|+11000
|Kyle Barker
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Haydn Barron
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Harrison Crowe
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Darren Clarke
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Alejandro Canizares
|+250000
|+35000
|+10000
|Oliver Farr
|+250000
|+40000
|+11000
|Kensei Hirata
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Hiroshi Iwata
|+250000
|+35000
|+10000
|Zack Fischer
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Taichi Kho
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Jose Luis Ballester
|+250000
|+40000
|+11000
|Alex Maguire
|+250000
|+35000
|+11000
|Marco Penge
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Connor McKinney
|+250000
|+35000
|+11000
|Martin Rohwer
|+250000
|+40000
|+11000
|Graeme Robertson
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|+250000
|+40000
|+11000
|Oliver Wilson
|+250000
|+35000
|+11000
|Ockie Strydom
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Michael Stewart
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Gunner Wiebe
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Kazuki Yasumori
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Tiger Christensen
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|John Daly
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000