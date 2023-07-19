When is the 2023 Open Championship?

The 2023 Open Championship tees off this week from Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. The tournament will run from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

A star-studded field heads to the British Open — top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm join the field, as does last year’s Open Championship winner, Cameron Smith. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka will compete, and Rory McIlroy will be back at Royal Liverpool after winning the Open Championship there in 2014.

The first and second rounds will feature the full field on Thursday and Friday and will air on Peacock and USA. The weekend rounds will air on USA and NBC, with the first tee times set for 1:35 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday.

McIlroy and Scheffler come into the week as the favorites to win, each set at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Smith is installed at +1600, with Koepka at +1800. Rahm comes in at +1300.