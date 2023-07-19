How to watch Australia vs. Ireland in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 women’s World Cup is off and running. This year’s tournament is co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The Australian team will face Ireland in the group stage on Thursday, July 20. Group B is filled out by Canada and Nigeria. Australia are the favorites to win, installed at -350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ireland comes in at +950, and the draw is set at +450.

Ireland enters their first ever World Cup in 2023 after a tough road to qualification. Ranked No. 22 in the world to Australia’s No. 10, the Irish team will need to come up with their best effort to have a shot here. Australia have won nine of their last 10 international games, and they have a massive weapon in Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, one of the best strikers in the world. They also have Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord on the roster. Ireland’s Katie McCabe is the team’s best hope, but this will be a serious uphill climb for the underdogs unless they get some contributions from unexpected places.

Australia vs. Ireland

Date: Thursday, July 20

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.