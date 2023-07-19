How to watch New Zealand vs. Norway in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 women’s World Cup is off and running. This year’s tournament is hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and the two home teams begins the tournament on Thursday. New Zealand takes on Norway in the group stage. The rest of Group A is filled out by the Philippines and Switzerland.

New Zealand have never won a World Cup match. They have drawn three times and lost 12 times, but are looking for their first ever victory, now on a home field. However, their recent performance on the international stage isn’t exactly favorable for this goal — they’ve lost or drawn 11 of their last 12 games. Just over a year ago, Norway beat New Zealand 2-0. Norway is ranked 12th in the world, and NZ comes in at 26th. Ada Hegerberg and Sophie Roman Haug lead Norway’s scoring efforts.

Norway is favored to win, installed at -360 at DraftKings Sportsbook. New Zealand comes in at +950, and the draw is set at +475.

New Zealand vs. Norway

Date: Thursday, July 20

Start time: 3 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.