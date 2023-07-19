Australia vs. Ireland picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Group B gets underway with co-hosts Australia taking on Ireland in the 2023 FIFA World Cup on Friday morning. Kickoff between these two sides is set for 6 a.m. ET from Stadium Australia with a broadcast available on Fox as well as a livestream on Foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia v. Ireland

Date: Friday, July 20

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Australia: -350

Draw: +450

Ireland: +950

Moneyline pick: Australia -350

Australia come into this tournament with a No. 10 ranking and all the momentum on their side as they’ll play in front of home fans as co-hosts this year. They’re coming off of a 1-0 win over France in a friendly last week, thanks to the lone goal from Mary Fowler in the 66th minute. The Matildas will be led by none other than goal-scoring machine Sam Kerr, who’s racked up an impressive 54 goals through 67 matches for Chelsea in the WSL through the last few seasons.

The Irish side ran away with a victory in the only match these two have played against each other, ending in a 3-2 final score back in September during a friendly match. Ireland will be making their World Cup debut this year after conceding only four goals throughout nine qualifying matches. They’ll look to keep their backline intact as they go up against one of the best strikers in the world.

Back the co-hosts to get the win in regular time here. A victory will mark the first time the Matildas have won an opening match in the WWC since 2007, and just the second time overall.