New Zealand vs. Norway picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

New Zealand will kick off the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup as co-hosts when they face off against Norway in the first match of the group stage. Kickoff is set for July 20 at 3 a.m. ET from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New Zealand v. Norway

Date: Friday, July 20

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

New Zealand: +950

Draw: +475

Norway: -360

Moneyline pick: Norway -360

Norway comes into the tournament looking to pick up a second World Cup title, with their lone championship coming in 1995. The Grasshoppers haven’t logged a win since February 15 against Uruguay in the Tournoi de France. Since then, they’ve gone 0-2-2 but will hope to pick up some momentum as they begin their World Cup campaign.

New Zealand has never made it out of the group stage in five tries, but with all the hype and attention they are creating by hosting this year, they’ve never had a better chance. Granted, they’ve only won once in their last 11 outings, but the Football Ferns will be led by Angel City FC defender Ali Riley as they hope to qualify for the knockouts for the first time.

Regardless, I’m backing Norway to get the win in the opening match. New Zealand will need to find their form quickly and I’m not sure they can get it together enough to take down Norway in their first outing of the tournament.