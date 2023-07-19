How to watch the 2023 Open Championship

The final major of the year is here. The 2023 Open Championship, hosted at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, will tee off on Thursday, July 20 and run through Sunday, July 23. Last year’s Open Championship winner, Cameron Smith, returns to the field. The British Open was last hosted at Royal Liverpool in 2014, and Rory McIlroy earned the Claret Jug. He has not won a major since 2014.

McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler open as the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, each set at +700. Masters winner Jon Rahm comes in at +1300, and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka is installed at +1800. Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth are some other big names to watch this week.

Here’s how to watch every day of the British Open, which will run through Sunday.

British Open TV schedule:

Thursday, July 20

Round 1

Peacock: 1:30 a.m.-4 a.m. ET,

USA: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Friday, July 21

Round 2

Peacock: 1:30 a.m.-4 a.m. ET

USA: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 22

Round 3

USA: 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

NBC: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Peacock: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 23

Round 4

USA: 4 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

NBC: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

Peacock: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET