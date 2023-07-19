Where is the 2023 Open Championship?

The 2023 Open Championship will tee off this week from Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. The tournament, marking the final major of the calendar year, will run from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23.

Royal Liverpool has hosted the British Open 12 times in the history of the tournament. Tiger Woods won in 2006 at Hoylake, and Rory McIlroy won in 2014. McIlroy, who has not won another major since 2014, returns to Royal Liverpool this year as one of the favorites to win.

Last year’s Open Championship was hosted at the Old Course at St. Andrew’s, and LIV golfer Cameron Smith took home the Claret Jug. He returns to the field this year, as well.

McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the favorites to win, each set at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The course at Royal Liverpool has undergone some changes and renovations since the British Open last came around, including a new par-3 17th hole (formerly par-4).

The Open Championship will be available to watch on USA and NBC and to stream on Peacock.