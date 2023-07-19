Royal Liverpool hole-by-hole breakdown for 2023 Open Championship

The 2023 Open Championship tees off from Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England this week. The final major of the year, the British Open will bring together a field of the best golfers in the world to compete for the Claret Jug.

Below we’ll take a look at a hole-by-hole breakdown of the course ahead of the tournament. Check out this video below and our descriptions of the course.

1st Hole

Distance: 459 yards

Par: 4

The opening hole is a good predictor of much of what you’ll see going forward — a very flat, links-style course. The dogleg left sees three bunkers on the front end of the green.

2nd Hole

Distance: 453 yards

Par: 4

This dogleg right runs parallel and opposite to the first hole, so golfers have to be careful to mind the winds across the flat course as they adjust their shots. The green slopes back left.

3rd Hole

Distance: 426 yards

Par: 4

This is one of the hardest holes on the course, and perhaps in the world. A three-foot high earthen wall defines an out-of-bounds along the curved fairway, and golfers must take care to clear the out-of-bounds while avoiding the rough to the left.

4th Hole

Distance: 367 yards

Par: 4

This is the shortest part-4 on the course, but aim to reach the green on your tee shot and you risk landing in one of the course’s signature vertical-walled bunkers. There are two on the front end of this back-sloping green.

5th Hole

Distance: 520 yards

Par: 5

This dogleg left is a good chance for a birdie. The fairway is lined by bunkers and bushes, and the putting surface is two-tiered.

6th Hole

Distance: 201 yards

Par: 3

The first par-3 is fairly simple, heading uphill to an elevated green.

7th Hole

Distance: 481 yards

Par: 4

This is a challenging tee shot with a tricky fairway. The green is easier reached from the right side of the fairway than the left.

8th Hole

Distance: 436 yards

Par: 4

This is a tough tee shot with a fairway that narrows the further it goes, making an accurate drive necessary. The green tilts back and has three bunkers guarding it in front.

9th Hole

Distance: 218 yards

Par: 3

This short hole is something of a break before golfers head to the back nine. It features a large green wide open in front.

10th Hole

Distance: 507 yards

Par: 4

The fairway has no bunkers on this long par-4, but the ideal landing area is small. Golfers have to aim left off the tee to avoid a blind approach shot. Dunes cut into the fairway, blocking sight of the tee from much of the hole. The green is the smallest at Royal Liverpool.

11th Hole

Distance: 392 yards

Par: 4

The 11th fairway is very narrow and hilly — depending on where the tee shot lands, the hills and ridges can come at an advantage or at a disadvantage.

12th Hole

Distance: 449 yards

Par: 4

This is a dogleg left whose green is complicated, full of runoff opportunities in every direction. The green slopes back to front.

13th Hole

Distance: 194 yards

Par: 3

This features a partially blind tee shot over more dunes. The arrowhead-shaped green slopes back, and is challenging to see from several angles.

14th Hole

Distance: 454 yards

Par: 4

This is the course’s signature hole. The dogleg left has a fairway that slopes toward bunkers to the right. The diagonal green is hidden between bunkers and runoffs.

15th Hole

Distance: 620 yards

Par: 5

The elevated back tee makes this the longest hole at the course. The second shot has a very narrow landing area, and the green has bunkers to the front left and a dangerous trench to the front right.

16th Hole

Distance: 461 yards

Par: 4

The out-of-bounds wall from the third hole reappears here, and the green features five bunkers in the surrounding area.

17th Hole

Distance: 136 yards

Par: 3

This is the newest hole at Hoylake, created in 2021. The tee shot carries uphill over rolling sand dunes, and the back of the green slopes back down into another sand gully that would prove near impossible to escape.

18th Hole

Distance: 609 yards

Par: 5

The final hole also features the boundary wall. The par-5 could feature an eagle or a double-bogey if played correctly, but golfers will have to wrestle with the out-of-bounds area.