Predicting the starting XI for USWNT at the 2023 World Cup

The United States women’s national team will head to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 women’s World Cup hoping to complete the first-ever three-peat in the competition. The Americans are favorites to win the competition at DraftKings Sportsbook, and have an interesting blend of talent heading into the tournament.

Here’s a look at what we believe will be the most likely starting XI for USWNT in the World Cup.

GK - Alyssa Naeher

DEF - Alana Cook, Naomi Girma, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox

MID - Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan, Lindsay Horan

ATT - Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith

It’ll be a 4-3-3 formation for the United States, with Morgan being the primary forward up top. The back line has been in place for some time now, although it is missing Becky Sauerbrunn due to a foot injury. Mallory Swanson, someone who would’ve been a potential starter in the forward group, is also out of the World Cup with an injury. Megan Rapinoe, a mainstay in the starting XI for the last two World Cup teams, will likely be in a substitute but could start in select games.

The midfield is a bit fluid, with Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz likely to be in consideration for starting spots. This is the group head coach Vlatko Andonovski has gone with in the last two international matches, so it’ll likely get the first chance at sticking in the starting XI.