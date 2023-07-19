How to run and play a World Cup pool

The 2023 Women’s World Cup gets underway in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, July 20 and runs through the Final on Sunday, August 20. While there will be plenty of fun soccer to watch, it’s also nice to have a little skin in the game to add interest even if your favorite team isn’t playing.

The World Cup is a perfect opportunity for building pools that you can play with friends. The most basic would be a bracket for the knockout stage, but there’s a fun and somewhat equitable pool to keep people interested for the entire month of the tournament. Here’s a look at how to build a pool for you and your friends to enjoy the World Cup for the coming month.

Entrants

You’ll need a number of entrants that is divisible by the 32 nations playing in the tournament, so four, eight or 12 participants.

Draft format

The draft runs in a snake format. That means the person who picks first in the first round picks last in the second round, first in the third round, and last in the fourth round.

Scoring

There’s some flexibility with how you can go about your scoring format, as you can award more points for teams that advance further or you can award an even amount of points throughout to create a bit more equity between the draft positions.

Additionally, it’s up to you whether or not you award points for wins and draws in the group stage. Here’s a solid scoring format that members of DraftKings Network use:

2 points for each team advancing past the group stage

2 points for each win in the round of 16

2 points for each win in the quarter-finals

3 points for each win in the semi-finals

3 points if your team wins the World Cup

How winner determined

The person who accumulates the most points finishes in first. The first tiebreaker in my pool are greatest number of points in all group matches (3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw). The second tiebreaker is the better goal difference in all group matches.