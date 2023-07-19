2023 women’s World Cup printable bracket for group and knockout stage

The 2023 women’s World Cup gets underway on Thursday, July 20 when host country New Zealand faces Norway in group play. The group stage will run until Thursday, August 3, and then the knockout stage will run from August 5-20.

With 32 countries playing either late at night or early in the morning in the United States, chances are you’re looking for a way to keep track of all the games and scores. That’s where our printable bracket comes in.

A quick refresher on the setup of the tournament: The top two teams in each group advancing to the knockout round to set up a 16-team tournament. The knockout stage starts on Saturday, August 5 with the round of 16 and wraps with the final on Sunday, August 20.