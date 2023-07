Complete 2023 women’s World Cup schedule for group stage and knockout bracket

The crown jewel of women’s soccer is back with a month packed with matches. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the 2023 women’s World Cup, starting with the group stage and going through to the final. We’ve listed the schedule by day and by group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16, which is the first stage of the knockout bracket.

2023 World Cup group stage

By day

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs. Norway, 3 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Republic of Ireland, 6 a.m. ET

Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 21

Philippines vs. Switzerland, 1 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m. ET

United States vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 22

Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m. ET

England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 23

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m. ET

Netherlands vs. Protugal, 3:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m. ET

Monday, July 24

Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m. ET

Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 26

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Republic of Ireland, 8 a.m. ET

United States vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 27

Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 28

England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. ET

China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. ET

Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 30

South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m. ET

Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m. ET

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m. ET

Monday, July 31

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m. ET

Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m. ET

Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 1

Portugal vs. United States, 3 a.m. ET

Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m. ET

China vs. England, 7 a.m. ET

Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 2

Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m. ET

South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. ET

Panama vs. France, 6 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 3

Morocco vs. Columbia, 6 a.m. ET

South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m. ET

By group

Group A

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs. Norway, 3 a.m. ET

Friday, July 21

Philippines vs. Switzerland, 1 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 30

Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m. ET

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m. ET

Group B

Thursday, July 20

Australia vs. Republic of Ireland, 6 a.m. ET

Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 26

Canada vs. Republic of Ireland, 8 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 27

Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. ET

Monday, July 31

Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m. ET

Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. ET

Group C

Friday, July 21

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 22

Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 26

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m. ET

Monday, July 31

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m. ET

Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m. ET

Group D

Saturday, July 22

England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m. ET

Friday, July 28

England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. ET

China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 1

China vs. England, 7 a.m. ET

Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m. ET

Group E

Friday, July 21

United States vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 23

Netherlands vs. Protugal, 3:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 26

United States vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 27

Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 1

Portugal vs. United States, 3 a.m. ET

Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m. ET

Group F

Sunday, July 23

France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m. ET

Monday, July 24

Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 29

France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. ET

Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 2

Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. ET

Panama vs. France, 6 a.m. ET

Group G

Sunday, July 23

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m. ET

Monday, July 24

Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 27

Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 2

Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m. ET

South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m. ET

2023 World Cup knockout stage

Round of 16

Saturday, August 5

1A vs. 2C, 1 a.m. ET

1C vs. 2A, 4 a.m. ET

1E vs. 2G, 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 6

1G vs. 2E, 5 a.m. ET

Monday, August 7

1D vs. 2B, 3:30 a.m. ET

1B vs. 2D, 6:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 8

1H vs. 2F, 4 a.m. ET

1F vs. 2H, 7 a.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Thursday, August 10

QF1: 1A/2C vs. 1E/2G, 9 p.m. ET

Friday, August 11

QF2: 1C/2A vs. 1G/2E, 3:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 12

QF3: 1D/2B vs. 1H/2F, 3 a.m. ET

QF4: 1B/2D vs. 1F/2H, 6:30 a.m. ET

Semifinals

Tuesday, August 15

QF1 winner vs. QF2 winner, 4 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 16

QF3 winner vs. QF4 winner, 6 a.m. ET

Third Place

Saturday, August 19

Semifinal losers, 4 a.m.

Final

Sunday, August 20

Semifinal winners, 6 a.m