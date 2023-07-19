Tour de France results: Who won stage 17, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France wrapped up the penultimate mountain stage and Felix Gall has claimed a stage victory. He finished Stage 17 with a time of 4 hours, 49 minutes, 8 seconds to secure his first ever stage victory. Simon Yates finished 34 seconds back to claim second place and Pello Bilbao López finished in third at 1:38 back of Gall.

Jonas Vingegaard effectively clinched the yellow jersey with a fourth-place finish in the stage. Tadej Pogačar had a disastrous performance on this stage and lost over five minutes in the stage. He finished 7:37 back of first place and 5:45 back of Vingegaard. It had been a two-cyclist race throughout, but Vingegaard took control in Tuesday’s time-trial and finished off Pogačar on this mountain stage.

The Tour heads to Moûtiers for Stage 18 on Thursday. The peloton will race 184.9 kilometers to Bourg-en-Bresse in a hilly stage. The cyclists will get started at 7:05 a.m. ET and wrap at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 17.

Stage 17 top finishers