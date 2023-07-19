 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France results: Who won stage 17, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from stage 17 on Wednesday.

By David Fucillo
AG2R Citroen Team’s Austrian rider Felix Gall cycles in a lone breakaway in the ascent of Col de la Loze in the final kilometres of the 17th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 166 km between Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and Courchevel, in the French Alps, on July 19, 2023. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France wrapped up the penultimate mountain stage and Felix Gall has claimed a stage victory. He finished Stage 17 with a time of 4 hours, 49 minutes, 8 seconds to secure his first ever stage victory. Simon Yates finished 34 seconds back to claim second place and Pello Bilbao López finished in third at 1:38 back of Gall.

Jonas Vingegaard effectively clinched the yellow jersey with a fourth-place finish in the stage. Tadej Pogačar had a disastrous performance on this stage and lost over five minutes in the stage. He finished 7:37 back of first place and 5:45 back of Vingegaard. It had been a two-cyclist race throughout, but Vingegaard took control in Tuesday’s time-trial and finished off Pogačar on this mountain stage.

The Tour heads to Moûtiers for Stage 18 on Thursday. The peloton will race 184.9 kilometers to Bourg-en-Bresse in a hilly stage. The cyclists will get started at 7:05 a.m. ET and wrap at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 17.

Stage 17 top finishers

  1. Felix Gall — 4 hours, 49 minutes, 8 seconds
  2. Simon Yates — 34 seconds back
  3. Pello Bilbao López — 1 minute, 38 seconds back
  4. Jonas Vingegaard — 1 minute, 52 seconds back

