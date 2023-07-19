Tour de France, Stage 17: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France is running through Stage 17 on Wednesday, but even with five days left in the race, the winner might have been decided on Tuesday. Jonas Vingegaard dominated the individual time-trial in Stage 16 and now holds a 1 minute, 48 second lead on Tadej Pogačar for the yellow jersey.

Vingegaard, Pogačar, and the rest of the peloton will continue battling on Wednesday when they continue in the Alps with a 166-kilometer stretch from Saint-Gervais-les-Bains to Courchevel. The stage gets started at 5:20 a.m. ET and features four categorized climbs. The winner should cross the finish line early in the 11 a.m. hour and Peacock will have exclusive coverage of the stage.

Vingegaard and Pogačar were separated by ten seconds ahead of Tuesday’s time-trial. Pogačar was favored to win the time-trial, but it was a stunning day. Pogačar finished 1:13 ahead of the next cyclist, which should have been enough to win the stage. However, Vingegaard beat him by 1:38 in a dominating display. Pogačar could still mount a comeback, but it would require either a superhuman effort from him on Wednesday, or a crash for Vingegaard.

TV schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 19

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET (TV coverage starting later than the neutralized start time)

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 63 hours, 6 minutes, 53 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 1 minute, 48 seconds back Adam Yates — 8 minutes, 52 seconds back Carlos Rodriguez — 8 minutes, 57 seconds back Jai Hindley — 11 minutes, 15 seconds back

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 17 odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Jonas Vingegaard +200 Tadej Pogacar +275 Adam Yates +1400 Felix Gall +2000 Wout Poels +2000 Giulio Ciccone +2500 David Gaudu +2500 Mikel Landa +2800 Carlos Rodriguez +2800 Simon Yates +2800 Thibaut Pinot +3500 Pello Bilbao +4000 Mattias Skjelmose +4000 Guillaume Martin +4000 Rigoberto Uran +4000 Michael Woods +5000 Tom Pidcock +5000 Ben O'Connor +5000 Sepp Kuss +5000 Alexey Lutsenko +5000 Jonathan Castroviejo +6500 Harold Tejada +6500 Gregor Muhlberger +6500 Warren Barguil +6500 Rafal Majka +8000 Lawson Craddock +8000 Ion Izagirre +8000 Wout Van Aert +8000 Michal Kwiatkowski +10000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +10000 Marc Soler +10000 Jai Hindley +10000 Jack Haig +10000 Emanuel Buchmann +10000 Krists Neilands +10000 Chris Harper +10000 Egan Bernal +10000 Matej Mohoric +13000 Valentin Madouas +13000 Dylan Teuns +13000 Clement Champoussin +13000 Torstein Traeen +13000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +13000 Nick Schultz +15000 Julian Alaphilippe +15000 Pierre Latour +20000 Juan Pedro Lopez +20000 Clement Berthet +20000 Rui Costa +20000 Patrick Konrad +25000 Neilson Powless +25000 Andrey Amador +25000 Maxim Van Gils +30000 Wilco Kelderman +30000 Hugo Houle +30000 Bob Jungels +30000 Simon Guglielmi +30000 Aurelien Paret-Peintre +30000 Chris Hamilton +30000 Quentin Pacher +30000 Omar Fraile +40000 Nans Peters +40000 Mathieu van der Poel +40000 Magnus Cort Nielsen +40000 Lars van den Berg +40000 Kevin Geniets +40000 Felix Grossschartner +40000 Gorka Izagirre +40000 Simon Geschke +40000 Matthew Dinham +50000 Kevin Vermaerke +50000 Jonas Gregaard +50000 Victor Lafay +50000 Tiesj Benoot +50000 Anthon Charmig +50000 Alberto Bettiol +50000 Alex Aranburu +50000 Nils Politt +60000 Nelson Oliveira +60000 Georg Zimmermann +60000 Dylan Van Baarle +60000 Lilian Calmejane +60000 Victor Campenaerts +60000 Tony Gallopin +60000 Soren Kragh Andersen +60000 Fred Wright +80000 Dries Devenyns +80000 Stefan Kung +80000 Gianni Moscon +80000 Remi Cavagna +80000 Quinten Hermans +100000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +100000 Oliver Naesen +100000 Nikias Arndt +100000 Mikkel Bjerg +100000 Michael Gogl +100000 Matteo Trentin +100000 Marco Haller +100000 Luka Mezgec +100000 Mads Pedersen +100000 Kasper Asgreen +100000 Jorge Arcas +100000 Jonas Abrahamsen +100000 Jasper Philipsen +100000 Jasper Stuyven +100000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +100000 Christopher Juul-Jensen +100000 Valentin Ferron +100000 Biniam Girmay +100000 Stan Dewulf +100000 Benoit Cosnefroy +100000 Anthony Turgis +100000 Simon Clarke +100000 Silvan Dillier +100000 Anthony Perez +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -1000

Tadej Pogačar: +800

Adam Yates: +5000

Sepp Kuss: +15000

Carlos Rodriguez: +15000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300