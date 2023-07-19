Tour de France, Stage 17: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France is running through Stage 17 on Wednesday, but even with five days left in the race, the winner might have been decided on Tuesday. Jonas Vingegaard dominated the individual time-trial in Stage 16 and now holds a 1 minute, 48 second lead on Tadej Pogačar for the yellow jersey.
Vingegaard, Pogačar, and the rest of the peloton will continue battling on Wednesday when they continue in the Alps with a 166-kilometer stretch from Saint-Gervais-les-Bains to Courchevel. The stage gets started at 5:20 a.m. ET and features four categorized climbs. The winner should cross the finish line early in the 11 a.m. hour and Peacock will have exclusive coverage of the stage.
Vingegaard and Pogačar were separated by ten seconds ahead of Tuesday’s time-trial. Pogačar was favored to win the time-trial, but it was a stunning day. Pogačar finished 1:13 ahead of the next cyclist, which should have been enough to win the stage. However, Vingegaard beat him by 1:38 in a dominating display. Pogačar could still mount a comeback, but it would require either a superhuman effort from him on Wednesday, or a crash for Vingegaard.
TV schedule
Date: Wednesday, July 19
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET (TV coverage starting later than the neutralized start time)
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 63 hours, 6 minutes, 53 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar — 1 minute, 48 seconds back
- Adam Yates — 8 minutes, 52 seconds back
- Carlos Rodriguez — 8 minutes, 57 seconds back
- Jai Hindley — 11 minutes, 15 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 17 odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+200
|Tadej Pogacar
|+275
|Adam Yates
|+1400
|Felix Gall
|+2000
|Wout Poels
|+2000
|Giulio Ciccone
|+2500
|David Gaudu
|+2500
|Mikel Landa
|+2800
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+2800
|Simon Yates
|+2800
|Thibaut Pinot
|+3500
|Pello Bilbao
|+4000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+4000
|Guillaume Martin
|+4000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+4000
|Michael Woods
|+5000
|Tom Pidcock
|+5000
|Ben O'Connor
|+5000
|Sepp Kuss
|+5000
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+5000
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+6500
|Harold Tejada
|+6500
|Gregor Muhlberger
|+6500
|Warren Barguil
|+6500
|Rafal Majka
|+8000
|Lawson Craddock
|+8000
|Ion Izagirre
|+8000
|Wout Van Aert
|+8000
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+10000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+10000
|Marc Soler
|+10000
|Jai Hindley
|+10000
|Jack Haig
|+10000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+10000
|Krists Neilands
|+10000
|Chris Harper
|+10000
|Egan Bernal
|+10000
|Matej Mohoric
|+13000
|Valentin Madouas
|+13000
|Dylan Teuns
|+13000
|Clement Champoussin
|+13000
|Torstein Traeen
|+13000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+13000
|Nick Schultz
|+15000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+15000
|Pierre Latour
|+20000
|Juan Pedro Lopez
|+20000
|Clement Berthet
|+20000
|Rui Costa
|+20000
|Patrick Konrad
|+25000
|Neilson Powless
|+25000
|Andrey Amador
|+25000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+30000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+30000
|Hugo Houle
|+30000
|Bob Jungels
|+30000
|Simon Guglielmi
|+30000
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre
|+30000
|Chris Hamilton
|+30000
|Quentin Pacher
|+30000
|Omar Fraile
|+40000
|Nans Peters
|+40000
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+40000
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+40000
|Lars van den Berg
|+40000
|Kevin Geniets
|+40000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+40000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+40000
|Simon Geschke
|+40000
|Matthew Dinham
|+50000
|Kevin Vermaerke
|+50000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+50000
|Victor Lafay
|+50000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+50000
|Anthon Charmig
|+50000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+50000
|Alex Aranburu
|+50000
|Nils Politt
|+60000
|Nelson Oliveira
|+60000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+60000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+60000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+60000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+60000
|Tony Gallopin
|+60000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+60000
|Fred Wright
|+80000
|Dries Devenyns
|+80000
|Stefan Kung
|+80000
|Gianni Moscon
|+80000
|Remi Cavagna
|+80000
|Quinten Hermans
|+100000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+100000
|Oliver Naesen
|+100000
|Nikias Arndt
|+100000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+100000
|Michael Gogl
|+100000
|Matteo Trentin
|+100000
|Marco Haller
|+100000
|Luka Mezgec
|+100000
|Mads Pedersen
|+100000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+100000
|Jorge Arcas
|+100000
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|+100000
|Jasper Philipsen
|+100000
|Jasper Stuyven
|+100000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+100000
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|+100000
|Valentin Ferron
|+100000
|Biniam Girmay
|+100000
|Stan Dewulf
|+100000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+100000
|Anthony Turgis
|+100000
|Simon Clarke
|+100000
|Silvan Dillier
|+100000
|Anthony Perez
|+100000
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -1000
Tadej Pogačar: +800
Adam Yates: +5000
Sepp Kuss: +15000
Carlos Rodriguez: +15000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300