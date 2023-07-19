 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 17: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 17 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

Stage winner Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo-Visma - Yellow Leader Jersey reacts after the stage sixteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 22.4km individual climbing time trial stage from Passy to Combloux 974m / #UCIWT / on July 18, 2023 in Combloux, France. Photo by Bernard Papon - Pool/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France is running through Stage 17 on Wednesday, but even with five days left in the race, the winner might have been decided on Tuesday. Jonas Vingegaard dominated the individual time-trial in Stage 16 and now holds a 1 minute, 48 second lead on Tadej Pogačar for the yellow jersey.

Vingegaard, Pogačar, and the rest of the peloton will continue battling on Wednesday when they continue in the Alps with a 166-kilometer stretch from Saint-Gervais-les-Bains to Courchevel. The stage gets started at 5:20 a.m. ET and features four categorized climbs. The winner should cross the finish line early in the 11 a.m. hour and Peacock will have exclusive coverage of the stage.

Vingegaard and Pogačar were separated by ten seconds ahead of Tuesday’s time-trial. Pogačar was favored to win the time-trial, but it was a stunning day. Pogačar finished 1:13 ahead of the next cyclist, which should have been enough to win the stage. However, Vingegaard beat him by 1:38 in a dominating display. Pogačar could still mount a comeback, but it would require either a superhuman effort from him on Wednesday, or a crash for Vingegaard.

TV schedule

Date: Wednesday, July 19
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET (TV coverage starting later than the neutralized start time)
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 63 hours, 6 minutes, 53 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 1 minute, 48 seconds back
  3. Adam Yates — 8 minutes, 52 seconds back
  4. Carlos Rodriguez — 8 minutes, 57 seconds back
  5. Jai Hindley — 11 minutes, 15 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 17 odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Jonas Vingegaard +200
Tadej Pogacar +275
Adam Yates +1400
Felix Gall +2000
Wout Poels +2000
Giulio Ciccone +2500
David Gaudu +2500
Mikel Landa +2800
Carlos Rodriguez +2800
Simon Yates +2800
Thibaut Pinot +3500
Pello Bilbao +4000
Mattias Skjelmose +4000
Guillaume Martin +4000
Rigoberto Uran +4000
Michael Woods +5000
Tom Pidcock +5000
Ben O'Connor +5000
Sepp Kuss +5000
Alexey Lutsenko +5000
Jonathan Castroviejo +6500
Harold Tejada +6500
Gregor Muhlberger +6500
Warren Barguil +6500
Rafal Majka +8000
Lawson Craddock +8000
Ion Izagirre +8000
Wout Van Aert +8000
Michal Kwiatkowski +10000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +10000
Marc Soler +10000
Jai Hindley +10000
Jack Haig +10000
Emanuel Buchmann +10000
Krists Neilands +10000
Chris Harper +10000
Egan Bernal +10000
Matej Mohoric +13000
Valentin Madouas +13000
Dylan Teuns +13000
Clement Champoussin +13000
Torstein Traeen +13000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +13000
Nick Schultz +15000
Julian Alaphilippe +15000
Pierre Latour +20000
Juan Pedro Lopez +20000
Clement Berthet +20000
Rui Costa +20000
Patrick Konrad +25000
Neilson Powless +25000
Andrey Amador +25000
Maxim Van Gils +30000
Wilco Kelderman +30000
Hugo Houle +30000
Bob Jungels +30000
Simon Guglielmi +30000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +30000
Chris Hamilton +30000
Quentin Pacher +30000
Omar Fraile +40000
Nans Peters +40000
Mathieu van der Poel +40000
Magnus Cort Nielsen +40000
Lars van den Berg +40000
Kevin Geniets +40000
Felix Grossschartner +40000
Gorka Izagirre +40000
Simon Geschke +40000
Matthew Dinham +50000
Kevin Vermaerke +50000
Jonas Gregaard +50000
Victor Lafay +50000
Tiesj Benoot +50000
Anthon Charmig +50000
Alberto Bettiol +50000
Alex Aranburu +50000
Nils Politt +60000
Nelson Oliveira +60000
Georg Zimmermann +60000
Dylan Van Baarle +60000
Lilian Calmejane +60000
Victor Campenaerts +60000
Tony Gallopin +60000
Soren Kragh Andersen +60000
Fred Wright +80000
Dries Devenyns +80000
Stefan Kung +80000
Gianni Moscon +80000
Remi Cavagna +80000
Quinten Hermans +100000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +100000
Oliver Naesen +100000
Nikias Arndt +100000
Mikkel Bjerg +100000
Michael Gogl +100000
Matteo Trentin +100000
Marco Haller +100000
Luka Mezgec +100000
Mads Pedersen +100000
Kasper Asgreen +100000
Jorge Arcas +100000
Jonas Abrahamsen +100000
Jasper Philipsen +100000
Jasper Stuyven +100000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +100000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +100000
Valentin Ferron +100000
Biniam Girmay +100000
Stan Dewulf +100000
Benoit Cosnefroy +100000
Anthony Turgis +100000
Simon Clarke +100000
Silvan Dillier +100000
Anthony Perez +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -1000
Tadej Pogačar: +800
Adam Yates: +5000
Sepp Kuss: +15000
Carlos Rodriguez: +15000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

