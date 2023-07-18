Chet Holmgren, Cam Whitmore rise in Rookie of the Year odds after strong Summer League showings, Victor Wembanyama’s lead shrinks

With NBA Summer League in the books, it’s a good time to take another look at the Rookie of the Year race for the 2023-24 season. Here’s the latest odds to win Rookie of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There have been two important shifts in this race after Summer League. The first is Chet Holmgren and Cam Whitmore getting more love from the oddsmakers. The Thunder forward is now listed at +350 to win the honor after initially being listed at +450, which puts him at second place in the table. Whitmore, who won Summer League MVP after carrying the Rockets to the final, remains at +2000. However, he’s now fifth in the odds table after initially landing sixth and is ahead of some other prospects taken ahead of him in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The second shift is Victor Wembanyama’s lead as the favorite being trimmed in half. The Spurs rookie is still the favorite but he’s now listed at -130 after initially being listed at -225. There’s value here for bettors who still believe in the No. 1 overall pick, but San Antonio’s cautious approach with him in Summer League could turn some people away.

Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson and the Thompson twins have also seen their odds go down. The Thompsons are now behind Jarace Walker, while Miller and Henderson remain in the top five.