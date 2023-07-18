DRAFTKINGS $300K FANTASY LOL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP - OFFICIAL RULES

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING DRAFTKINGS $300,000 FANTASY LOL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE OFFICIAL RULES (“Rules”) BEFORE ENTERING THE DRAFTKINGS $300,000 FANTASY LOL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP AS THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS.

A. Rules and Eligibility

1. The DraftKings $300,000 Fantasy LoL World Championship (“FLWC” or “Contest”) is a fantasy sports tournament tentatively scheduled to be held on August 6, 2023, the exact dates to be determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion (“FLWC Contest Day”), exclusively for DraftKings customers who enter the Contest (each a “Contestant” and collectively, the “Contestants”). The Contest will be administered and scored according to these Rules.

2. By entering the Contest (as detailed in Section B, below) or participating in the Contest, you agree to be bound by, and subject to, these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use (available at: https://www.draftkings.com), and the DraftKings Privacy Notice (available at: https://www.draftkings.com). You agree and understand that DraftKings may disclose certain information that you share with DraftKings, pursuant to the DraftKings Privacy Notice. In addition to other remedies provided in these Rules or in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, your failure to comply with these Rules or the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use may, among other things, result in disqualification from the Contest, removal from the Contest, and forfeiture of any Prize (as defined below) as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in these Rules or the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, DraftKings has the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason, to disqualify or remove you from the Contest and to effectuate the forfeiture of your Prize or potential Prize.

3. BY ENTERING AND/OR PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT DRAFTKINGS AND ITS AFFILIATES LIMIT THEIR LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR ENTRY INTO AND PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST AS SET FORTH IN THIS SECTION. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL DRAFTKINGS, ITS PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUCCESSORS OR ASSIGNS, OR THE DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, OR OTHER REPRESENTATIVES OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING (COLLECTIVELY, THE “COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS”), BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, ECONOMIC, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES) THAT ARE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY RELATED TO: (1) THE CONTEST, THESE RULES, YOUR ENTRY INTO, OR PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE FANTASY SPORTS CONTESTS, CONTENT, PRODUCTS, SERVICES, AND PROMOTIONS ON DRAFTKINGS.COM AND/OR DRAFTKINGS MOBILE APPLICATION OR YOUR UPLOADED INFORMATION; (3) THE USE OF, INABILITY TO USE, OR PERFORMANCE OF DRAFTKINGS.COM AND/OR DRAFTKINGS MOBILE APPLICATION; (4) ANY ACTION TAKEN IN CONNECTION WITH AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS OR LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES REGARDING YOUR USE OF THE WEBSITE OR CONTENT; (5) ANY ACTION TAKEN IN CONNECTION WITH COPYRIGHT OWNERS; OR (6) ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN THE TECHNICAL OPERATION OF DRAFTKINGS.COM AND/OR THE DRAFTKINGS MOBILE APPLICATION, EVEN IN THE EVENT FORESEEABLE OR EVEN IN THE EVENT THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY, TORT (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, WHETHER CAUSED IN WHOLE OR IN PART BY NEGLIGENCE, ACTS OF GOD, TELECOMMUNICATIONS FAILURE, OR THEFT OR DESTRUCTION). IN NO EVENT WILL THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANYONE ELSE FOR LOSS OR INJURY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY. SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS TOTAL LIABILITY TO YOU FOR ALL DAMAGES, LOSSES, OR CAUSES OF ACTION EXCEED ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($100). THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DAMAGE TO ANY CONTESTANT’S COMPUTER, HARDWARE, COMPUTER SOFTWARE, OR OTHER EQUIPMENT OR TECHNOLOGY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGE FROM ANY SECURITY BREACH OR FROM ANY VIRUS, BUGS, TAMPERING, FRAUD, ERROR, OMISSION, INTERRUPTION, DEFECT, DELAY IN OPERATION OR TRANSMISSION, COMPUTER LINE OR NETWORK FAILURE OR ANY OTHER TECHNICAL OR OTHER MALFUNCTION. YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST IS AT YOUR RISK. IN THE EVENT YOU ARE DISSATISFIED WITH THE CONTEST, YOUR SOLE AND EXCLUSIVE REMEDY IS TO FORFEIT THE CONTEST. YOU RECOGNIZE AND CONFIRM THAT IN THE EVENT YOU INCUR ANY DAMAGES, LOSSES OR INJURIES THAT ARISE OUT OF THE ACTS OR OMISSIONS OF ANY OF THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS, THE DAMAGES, IN THE EVENT ANY, CAUSED TO YOU ARE NOT IRREPARABLE OR SUFFICIENT TO ENTITLE YOU TO AN INJUNCTION PREVENTING THE CONTINUATION OF THE CONTEST OR ANY EXPLOITATION OF YOUR UPLOADED CONTENT OR ANY WEBSITE, SERVICES, OR OTHER PROPERTY OWNED OR CONTROLLED BY ANY OF THE COMPANY ENTITIES AND INDIVIDUALS, AND YOU WILL HAVE NO RIGHTS TO ENJOIN OR RESTRAIN THE DEVELOPMENT, PRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION, ADVERTISING, EXHIBITION OR EXPLOITATION OF THE CONTEST, ANY DRAFTKINGS WEBSITE, OR OTHER PROPERTY OR YOUR UPLOADED INFORMATION OR ANY AND ALL ACTIVITIES OR ACTIONS RELATED THERETO. BY ENTERING INTO AND PARTICIPATING IN THE CONTEST, YOU UNDERSTAND THAT YOU MAY BE WAIVING RIGHTS WITH RESPECT TO CLAIMS THAT ARE AT THIS TIME UNKNOWN OR UNSUSPECTED. ACCORDINGLY, YOU AGREE TO WAIVE THE BENEFIT OF ANY LAW, INCLUDING, TO THE EXTENT APPLICABLE, CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 1542, THAT OTHERWISE MIGHT LIMIT YOUR WAIVER OF SUCH CLAIMS.

4. DraftKings reserves the right to amend these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, or the DraftKings Privacy Notice at any time without notice to you, and it is your responsibility to review these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, and the DraftKings Privacy Notice for any changes. By entering the Contest or by participating in the Contest after we change these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, or the DraftKings Privacy Notice, you accept all changes thereto. Any change in the structure of the Prize (as defined below) shall be made prior to the start of the Contest.

5. DraftKings reserves the right to change, modify, suspend, delay, or cancel the FLWC or the FLWC Contest Day at any time.

6. DraftKings has the right, in its sole discretion and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason at all, to exclude or remove any Contestant(s) and/or individual(s) from participation in the Contest including, but not limited to, in instances where DraftKings determines that there are irregularities, fraudulent activities, or abuses occurring in connection with the Contestant or Contestant’s entry or selections. By entering or participating in the Contest, you acknowledge and agree that DraftKings has the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, and for any reason or no reason at all, to exclude you from participation in the Contest, and by entering into or participating in the Contest, you agree not to bring any claims, and hereby waive all claims that may now or hereafter arise, against the Company Entities and Individuals, in each case, as it relates to DraftKings’ decisions under this Section.

7. To be eligible to enter and participate in the FLWC, each Contestant must: (i) be the owner of the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports account under which the Contest entry is being made (i.e., no proxy entries allowed); (ii) comply with these Rules; (iii) comply with the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use; (iv) be at least eighteen (18) years of age as of the date of the Contest entry, except in jurisdictions, territories, and locations where the minimum age for permissible use of daily fantasy sports is greater than eighteen (18) years old, you must meet the age requirement in the jurisdiction, territory or location you are physically located in while entering and participating in the Contest (nineteen (19) years of age in the event you are a legal resident of Nebraska or Alabama or twenty-one (21) years of age in the event you are a legal resident of Arizona, Iowa, Louisiana, or Massachusetts); (v) be physically located in any of the fifty (50) states or Washington, D.C., excluding Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington and any parish in Louisiana where a majority of the qualified electors in the parish voted against the proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests; and (vi) not be self-excluded from play on any DraftKings website or mobile application. DraftKings reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to exclude additional state(s) or add additional state(s) under sub-section (v), provided that in the event any such additional state(s) are added, Contestants shall be required to comply with these Rules, as well as any applicable state regulations.

8. By entering and participating in the FLWC, Contestants: (i) agree to refrain from acting as a brand ambassador for, and from in any way promoting or endorsing for commercial purposes, any company other than DraftKings; (ii) consent to the release of certain personal information to DraftKings for purposes related to participation and eligibility for participation in the Contest; (iii) agree to execute documents as DraftKings may reasonably request and within the time frames communicated by DraftKings; (iv) agree to respond in a timely manner to DraftKings’ reasonable requests, including, but not limited to, requests for information; (v) agree, at all times while participating in the Contest, to use their best efforts to uphold the good name, image, and reputation of DraftKings and to refrain from making any statements or engaging in conduct that could damage or bring into disrepute the name, image, and/or reputation of DraftKings; and (vi) agree, at all times while participating in the Contest, to conduct themselves in a professional manner and refrain from any conduct or activity that may bring a Contestant into disrepute or harm a Contestant’s name or reputation. In the event the Contestant engages in behavior that, as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person, DraftKings reserves the right to revoke or reclaim the Contestant’s Prize(s) (in the event any) and/or terminate Contestant’s entry with no further compensation. In such event, and without limiting any other rights of DraftKings, the Contestant may also be required to reimburse DraftKings for the Prize.

B. Entry into the Contest

1. Individuals must qualify for the Contest by winning one (1) of two hundred (200) DraftKings qualifying contests that award a ticket to the FLWC as a prize. There is no other method of entry into the Contest. In the event two (2) or more individuals tie in a qualifying contest for an entry ticket into the FLWC, there will be a playoff contest, the details of which will be determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion, between the tied individuals to determine the individual who wins the entry ticket into the FLWC. Contestants may qualify multiple times for the Contest (subject to the maximum described below), and each qualification ticket entitles a Contestant to one (1) entry into the Contest. Each entry into the Contest consists of one (1) lineup. Each Contestant may have a maximum of eight (8) entries in the Contest, and each of a Contestant’s entries will be treated independently from one another (i.e., the points earned by each entry will not be aggregated). In the event a Contestant wins an additional entry(ies) into the Contest after already winning eight (8) entries into the Contest, the Contestant will not receive such additional entry(ies) and will not receive or be entitled to any compensation or prizes as a replacement for such additional entries. There will be a maximum of two hundred (200) Contestants in the FLWC. Individuals who qualify for the FLWC cannot transfer or assign their qualification ticket to another individual or send a proxy to the Contest. For no additional compensation or renumeration, Contestants are required to film at least one (1) interview with the DraftKings content team before the Contest and one (1) interview during the Contest or weekend of the Contest, as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion. The interviews may be used for no additional compensation or renumeration to Contestant and at DraftKings’ sole and absolute discretion, including, but not limited to, in connection with the development, production, distribution, commercialization, promotion, and/or exploitation of DraftKings and/or the FLWC. For no additional compensation and renumeration, Contestants will wear patches, attire, and/or promotional items as DraftKings may reasonably direct.

C. Operation of the Contest

1. The FLWC Contest will be held online on the FLWC Contest Day. The FLWC Contest will be administered and scored according to DraftKings’ League of Legends Classic contest rules published on https://www.draftkings.com. The FLWC Contest will be played online on DraftKings.com. The FLWC Contest will be based on the statistics and results of the League of Legends games taking place on the FLWC Contest Day which is determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion. There will be no usage of the DraftKings Late Swap feature; lineups will lock and will be final at the start of the first League of Legends game on the FLWC Contest Day and no changes will be allowed.

D. Contest Winner and Prizes

1. Contest results will be determined by the total points accumulated by the individual lineup entry on the FLWC Contest Day. Points accumulated prior to the FLWC, including, without limitation, in any FLWC qualifying contests, will not be counted. The prizes for the Contest (a “Prize”) will be based on the finishing position of the lineup entry in accordance with the following:

Place

Prize

1st Place - $100,000 + One (1) Tournament of Champions (TOC) 2023-2024 Semi-Finals Ticket

2nd Place - $40,000

3rd Place - $20,000

4th Place - $10,000

5th Place - $7,500

6th Place - $5,500

7th Place - $3,500

8th Place - $2,500

9th Place - $1,800

10th Place - $1,250

11th – 12th Place - $1,000

13th – 15th Place - $900

16th – 20th Place - $800

21st – 25th Place - $750

26th – 35th Place - $700

36th – 50th Place - $650

51st – 75th Place - $600

76th – 100th Place - $550

101st - 200th Place - $500

Additionally, the Contestant who finishes in first (1st) place of the Contest will receive one (1) entry into the 2023-2024 Tournament of Champions semi-final (approximate retail value of twenty-two thousand six hundred sixty-seven and 00/100 dollars ($22,667.00)). In the event of a tie between two (2) or more Contestants for first (1st) place in the Contest, DraftKings will hold a playoff contest between such tied Contestants, the details of such playoff contest to be determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion, to determine which Contestant will win the one (1) entry into the 2023-2024 Tournament of Champions semi-final. The 2023-2024 Tournament of Champions semi-final ticket is not transferrable and not assignable, and it may not be redeemed or substituted for cash. The winner of the 2023-2024 Tournament of Champions semi-final ticket cannot send a proxy to the 2023-2024 Tournament of Champions semi-final.

2. In the event of a tie between two (2) or more Contestants for a cash Prize, the cash Prizes for the tied positions will be evenly split among each of the tied Contestants. For example, in the event two (2) Contestants tie for first place in the Finals round of the Contest, the first place Prize and second place Prize for the Finals round of the Contest would be combined and split equally between the two (2) tied Contestants, and each of the tied Contestants would be awarded seventy thousand dollars ($70,000).

3. In order to claim a Prize, the winner must execute all documents as DraftKings may reasonably request and respond in a timely manner to DraftKings’ reasonable requests to facilitate Prize fulfilment. In the event a winner is not able to meet or violates these Rules or the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion, that winner may not be entitled to the Prize, or any other prize, compensation, or monetary value whatsoever, as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion, and DraftKings will have no further obligation to that winner.

4. The winner(s) may be taxed on the fair market value of their Prize depending on applicable law, and all such tax liability is the responsibility of the winner(s).

E. Miscellaneous Terms and Conditions

The DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use shall apply to the FLWC, and these Rules and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use. To the extent that any provision of these Rules conflicts with any provision in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, the provision contained in these rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use.

2. The DraftKings Privacy Notice shall apply to the Contest and to these Rules and is hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the DraftKings Privacy Notice and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the DraftKings Privacy Notice. To the extent that any provision in these Rules conflicts with any provision in the DraftKings Privacy Notice, the provision contained in these Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the DraftKings Privacy Notice unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the DraftKings Privacy Notice, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the DraftKings Privacy Notice. A Contestant’s information will be used subject to the DraftKings Privacy Notice and these Rules. Contestants understand and acknowledge that their selections for the Contest, once locked, shall be made public and displayed on the Contest board and may be used by DraftKings in any other way deemed appropriate by DraftKings for the duration of the Contest, and in perpetuity as DraftKings deems fit.

3. By entering the Contest, each Contestant agrees to receive communications from DraftKings, subject to opting out when the Contestant so desires and in a manner prescribed by DraftKings.

4. To the extent permitted by applicable law, by entering or participating in the Contest, each Contestant hereby agrees and consents, without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind, to the editing, modification, replication, publication, and/or other use of the Contestant’s name, likeness, photographs, videos, voice, entries, selections, and the like, in any medium, whether now known or hereafter developed, including without limitation, in any and all advertising, promotions, and other publicity conducted by DraftKings, whether in connection with the administration of the Contest or the development, production, distribution, commercialization, promotion, and/or exploitation of DraftKings or the Contest. Each Contestant further assigns any and all rights he or she may have over his or her entry(ies) or selections to DraftKings without further authorization, compensation, or remuneration of any kind. To the extent permitted by applicable law, by entering or participating in the Contest, each Contestant hereby agrees, without any compensation, to sign any releases, assignments, or authorizations related to publicization of Contestant’s name, likeness, photographs, videos, voice, entries, selections, and the like.

5. All references to time of day contained herein refer to the prevailing Eastern Time Zone.

6. In the event of a Force Majeure Event (as defined below), DraftKings may reschedule, delay, postpone, alter, or modify the Contest, or may cancel the Contest altogether. As used herein, “Force Majeure Event” means the interruption of or material interference with DraftKings’ ability to hold the Contest or to grant the Prize by any cause or occurrence not within DraftKings’ reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, pandemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., COVID-19), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, or order of any court.

7. The exclusive jurisdiction and venue for proceedings involving any and all disputes, claims or controversies arising out of or relating to the Contest or these Rules shall be the courts of competent jurisdiction sitting within Suffolk County, Massachusetts (the “Forum”), and each Contestant and each Contestant’s travel companion and guest hereby waive any argument that any such court does not have personal jurisdiction or that the Forum is not appropriate or convenient. These Rules shall be governed by the internal substantive laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, without respect to its conflict of laws principles.

8. Employees of DraftKings or its affiliates may not participate in the Contest. Entries to the Contest cannot be transferred or cancelled by the Contestant. DraftKings is not responsible for any website performance issue, including, but not limited to, those that result in a delay or prevention of participation in the Contest or a selection for the Contest.

The best interests of the Contest and fairness are top priorities in decision-making. Unusual circumstances occasionally dictate that common-sense decisions in the interest of fairness take priority over technical rules. DraftKings reserves the right to make reasonable exceptions to these Rules where circumstances so require or warrant. DraftKings shall have the sole and absolute discretion to interpret and enforce these Rules, and such interpretation and decisions related thereto are final.