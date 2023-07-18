The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels have found themselves descending in the standing in recent weeks and look to get on track as they hook up on Orange County on Tuesday.

New York Yankees (-115, 9.5) vs. Los Angeles Angels

The Yankees turn to Domingo German to start on Monday, who overall has a 4.32 ERA across 17 starts with nine strikeouts per nine innings, but has not been the same pitcher since his 10-game suspension in May.

In his eight starts since the suspension, German has a 4.95 ERA and 5.09 fielding independent with 1.8 home runs per nine innings allowed despite his perfect game against the Oakland Athletics coming in this stretch, having allowed at least four runs in three of these starts.

Even though the Angels are dealing with a plethora of injuries with Mike Trout, Brandon Drury, and Anthony Rendon, the offense has count on yes to churn out runs,, averaging six runs per game in their first seven games without Trout since he got injured against the San Diego Padres on July 3.

The Angels struggles of late have come from the bullpen, carrying a 7.82 ERA in the past 30 days entering this series, which is more than a point and a half higher than any other team in the league.

This makes the urgency for Angels starter Patrick Sandoval to deliver a good start all the greater, who has seen his strikeouts per nine inning rate drop from 9.1 last season to 7.4 this season and his ERA going from 2.91 last season to 4.41 this season.

Working in Sandoval’s favor is his fielding independent is lower than his ERA at 3.96 with allowing just 0.6 home runs per nine innings and gets to face a Yankees offense that has been one or the worst in the league without reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge.

Entering Monday, the Yankees had played 34 games without Judge since he was injured on June 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In that span, the team’s 3.9 runs per game ranked 27th in the league while their on-base percentage was 28th, and their .221 batting average in this span is last in the league.

Both teams are banged u pop and have had their share of issues lately to put great importance on this whole series, and with the Angels having the league’s home run leader Shohei Ohtani will be the difference on Tuesday.

The Play: Angels -105