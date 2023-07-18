Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Athletics on Tuesday, July 18

The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics are set to play the second game of their early-week series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland. Reliever Joe Jacques (1-0, 4.26 ERA) will get the start in what’s shaping up to be a second straight bullpen night for the Sox, while rookie Luis Medina (2-7, 6.34 ERA) takes the mound for the A’s.

Boston enters the game as a -210 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Oakland is the +180 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Red Sox-Athletics picks: Tuesday, July 18th

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Chris Sale (shoulder), SP Corey Kluber (shoulder), 2B Pablo Reyes (abdomen), SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), SS Adalberto Mondesi (knee), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), C Resse McGuire (oblique)

Athletics

Day to day: SS Jordan Diaz (undisclosed)

Out: OF Esteury Ruiz (shoulder), C Carlos Perez (thumb), OF Ramon Laureano (hand), SP Mason Miller (elbow), SP James Kaprielian (shoulder), RP Zach Jackson (elbow), RP Dany Jimenez (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Joe Jacques vs. Luis Medina

Jacques has made 10 appearances for Boston so far this year, none of which has lasted more than two innings, meaning his first career start is likely to be a short one. He’ll likely give way to fellow rookie lefty Chris Murphy, who’s put up a 2.16 ERA in a bulk role for Boston this season.

Medina is stepping on the hill for the first time post All-Star break and he’s hoping to put together some quality starts as the second half of the season unfolds. His 6.34 ERA certainly isn’t great, but he’s managed to whittle it down over the past month after it peaked at 8.19 in early June. His most recent start was against this very Red Sox team on July 7, where he struck out nine but gave up four earned runs off seven hits in an eventual loss for the A’s. He’ll look to produce a better outcome tonight.

Over/Under pick

Oakland was hapless at the plate in last night’s 7-0 shutout loss, but it did manage to put up decent numbers in the Twins series this past weekend. With the Sox most likely leaning on multiple arms to carry them through tonight, I think the A’s will have better luck and help push the over in this one.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Athletics are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak and this extended skid has to end eventually. After being on the wrong end of a one-hit shutout last night, I’ll predict that their bats get going tonight and pick up the ‘W’ against their visitors from Boston.

Pick: Oakland