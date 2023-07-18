Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Angels on Tuesday, July 18

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels are set to play the second game of their early-week series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. Domingo German (5-5, 4.32 ERA) will step on the hill for the Yanks and will go head-to-head with Patrick Sandoval (4-7, 4.41 ERA) for the Angels.

Both teams have even moneyline odds of -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees-Angels picks: Tuesday, July 18th

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), OF Greg Allen (hip), RP Jonathan Loaisiga, OF Jake Bauers (rotator cuff), DH Willie Calhoun (quad)

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), SS Zach Neto (oblique), 2B Brandon Drury (shoulder), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), RP Matt Moore (oblique), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

German is getting his first taste of action post-All-Star break and is looking to establish some positive momentum tonight. His two starts since his perfect game on June 28 have been a mixed bag, giving up nine hits and two earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Orioles on July 3 before giving up just a single earned run off one hit in 6.0 innings against the Cubs on July 9. His road outings have been so-so this season with a 4.61 ERA, but he’s managed to post a 3-1 record in those contests.

Sandoval is also looking to establish some consistency after an up-and-down first half of the regular season. The Halos lefty has gone exactly five innings in each of his last three outings, yielding a combined 20 hits and 12 earned runs in starts that all resulted in a loss for L.A. The current Yankees lineup is collectively hitting just .147 against him, so he’ll try to stifle the Bronx Bomber bats tonight.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday’s series opener resulted in a 4-3 victory for the Angels and I expect a similar final score this evening. Both starters were hit or miss at times throughout the season, but I think they’ll both limit the damage done by the opposing offenses through the first five innings.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

New York lost a tough one last night thanks to an emphatic game-tying home run by Shohei Ohtani in the eighth and a walk-off single by Michael Stefanic in the 10th. This road trip is not going well for the Yanks and I think they’ll come out re-focused and motivated to pick up a win this evening. I’ll predict that German has a solid six-inning outing on the mound before handing it off to a bullpen that is collectively boasting a league-low 3.27 ERA.

Pick: Yankees