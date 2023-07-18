Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Mets on Tuesday, July 18

Two of the more disappointing teams in Major League Baseball will battle this week when the Chicago White Sox travel to Queens to face off against the New York Mets.

Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.45 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox, while Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.16 ERA) get the start for the Mets. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Mets are slight -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are at -105. The total is set at 8.5.

White Sox-Mets picks: Tuesday, July 18th

Injury report

White Sox

Day to day: RF Eloy Jimenez (left groin tightness)

Out: RP Liam Hendriks (right elbow inflammation), SP Mike Clevinger (right biceps inflammation), 3B Yoan Moncada (lower back inflammation), RP Joe Kelly (right elbow inflammation), RP Garrett Crochet (left shoulder inflammation), INF Romy Gonzalez (right shoulder inflammation)

Mets

Out: RP Sam Coonrod (right lat strain), OF Tim Locastro (right thumb surgery), RP Edwin Diaz (torn patellar tendon)

Starting pitchers

Lucas Giolito vs. Carlos Carrasco

Giolito, who is one of the biggest names on the block at the Trade Deadline, has put together a solid bounce-back season after he finished last season with an ERA near five. He currently ranks in the 63rd percentile in strikeout and walk rate and is coming off a start where he allowed two runs on two hits in seven innings against the Cardinals.

Carrasco enters tonight off the back of his strongest start of the year, as he scattered three hits over eight scoreless innings his last time out in a win over the Diamondbacks. Starts like that have been few and far between for the 36-year-old, however, as he had an ERA above six in five starts (21 2/3 innings) in June.

Over/Under pick

With Gioltio’s name swirling in trade rumors (tonight could end up being the last start he makes with the White Sox), he’ll have plenty of motivation to go out and put up zeroes for a team playing out the string. That, coupled with a nice return to form from Carrasco his last night out, makes me think there won’t be a ton of offense tonight.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

I like the Mets to pull off the slight upset. With Jimenez hurt, the White Sox will be without one of the biggest bats in their lineup, while the Mets will still be riding the high of their walk-off win against the Dodgers on Sunday.

Pick: Mets