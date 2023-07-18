Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, July 18

The San Diego Padres take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, July 18. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Joe Musgrove (8-2, 3.29 ERA) will take the mound for the Padres, and Alek Manoah (2-7, 5.91 ERA) will pitch for the Blue Jays.

The Padres are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Blue Jays coming in at -105. The total is set at 9.5.

Padres-Blue Jays picks: Tuesday, July 18th

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day to day: LHP Kevin Gausman (side), RHP Jordan Romano (back)

Out: RP Adam Cimber (shoulder), SP Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow), RP Chad Green (elbow)

Padres

Out: OF Preston Tucker (right foot plantar fascitis), SP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation), RP Drew Carlton (right elbow inflammation), RP Reiss Knehr (right elbow strain), LHP Adrian Morejon (knee)

Starting pitchers

Joe Musgrove vs. Alek Manoah

Musgrove has looked very good on the mound for San Diego as of late. He recorded a 2.25 ERA in June and started July with two back-to-back wins. Ahead of the All-Star break, he pitched a total of 13 innings against the Angels and the Mets and allowed just a single earned run while striking out 18 batters.

Manoah, a Cy Young candidate as recently as last season, has fallen hard. He took a trip down to the minors in June after it became clear that something wasn’t working. He had a good return against Detroit, allowing one earned run in five innings at the start of July.

Over/Under pick

Musgrove should be able to limit this top-tier Blue Jays offense, and the Padres’ offense has been fairly middling this season, ranking 16th in runs per game.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Musgrove vs. Manoah matchup here tells you everything you need to know. Musgrove has been on a fantastic streak, while Manoah is still adjusting after returning from Triple-A. Despite the fact that the Blue Jays just swept the Diamondbacks and the Padres just dropped three of four, I like San Diego here.

Pick: Padres -115