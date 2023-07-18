Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Orioles on Tuesday, July 18

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, July 18. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Michael Grove (1-2, 6.89 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers, and Tyler Wells (7-4, 3.18 ERA) will pitch for the Orioles.

The Orioles are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Dodgers coming in at +105. The total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers-Orioles picks: Tuesday, July 18th

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), SP Noah Syndergaard (finger), RP Shelby Miller (neck), RP Daniel Hudson (knee)

Orioles

Out: RP Cionel Perez (left forearm soreness), SP Keegan Akin (lower back discomfort), RP Austin Voth (right elbow discomfort), RP Dillon Tate (right elbow flexor strain), RP Mychal Givens (right shoulder inflammation), SP John Means (Tommy John surgery)

Starting pitchers

Michael Grove vs. Tyler Wells

Wells pitched 12 innings over two starts in July ahead of the All-Star break. He allowed four earned runs and recorded eight strikeouts. Wells has allowed two earned runs per game for his last seven starts, all of which have lasted between five and 6.2 innings.

Grove has not been a consistently good option for the Dodgers this season. He recorded a 6.86 ERA in June, an improvement from his 8.44 in April. Over 10 innings pitched this month, he has allowed five earned runs and recorded nine strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

Wells will likely be able to limit the Dodgers to around two runs (as he has in his last seven starts), and the Baltimore bullpen has been strong this season. The Orioles can take advantage of Grove, but I’m not sure that L.A. adds enough to put this one over the top.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers beat the Orioles, 6-4, in the first game of the series. However, the Orioles should be able to take this one. Their offense has been on fire, and with Wells on the mound for Baltimore, the Dodgers will be very limited. Grove’s inconsistency will be a perfect breeding ground for a big Orioles win.

Pick: Orioles -125