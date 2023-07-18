Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Phillies on Tuesday, July 18

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, July 18. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Julio Teheran (2-3, 3.64 ERA) will take the mound for the Brewers, and Aaron Nola (8-6, 4.39 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies.

The Phillies are -210 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Brewers coming in at +180. The total is set at 9.5.

Brewers-Phillies picks: Tuesday, July 18th

Injury report

Phillies

Out: INF Josh Harrison (right wrist contusion), RP Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation), Seranthony Dominquez (left oblique strain), OF Christian Pache (wrist)

Brewers

Out: 1B Rowdy Tellez (forearm), OF Tyrone Taylor (elbow), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), SP/RP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), 1B/DH Darin Ruf (knee), OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), 3B Brian Anderson (back), LHP Wade Miley (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Julio Teheran vs. Aaron Nola

Nola had an impressive outing against Tampa Bay at the start of July, holding them to a single run in 7.1 innings and recording 12 strikeouts. However, he struggled against Miami just ahead of the All-Star break, letting up four earned runs in six innings and recording six strikeouts.

Teheran also struggled in his latest outing before the All-Star break, letting up six earned runs in six frames to the Cubs. However, he had a mostly solid June, barring his final start of the month.

Over/Under pick

The Brewers have not been getting much off the ground over the past few weeks, adding up just nine runs in their last four games. With Anderson and Tellez out of the rotation, we don’t see this changing much. The Phillies have been putting up plenty, though, and as they return home to face a struggling Teheran, I think they can push this one over the edge.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies took three of four against the Padres in their latest series, and the Brewers took five of six against the Reds. Nola has been much stronger at home than on the road this season, and Teheran has struggled in his last few starts. With the Brewers’ offense failing to produce many runs against a weak Cincinnati pitching squad, I don’t see them doing much better this week. Phillies win the first.

Pick: Phillies -210