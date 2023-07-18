Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, July 18

Tonight’s MLB slate is loaded with 15 games (all of which are at night) along with an appetizer of the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants finishing their postponed game from yesterday in the afternoon. That means a stacked menu for DFS, with the main slate over at DraftKings DFS consisting of 14 games getting started at 6:40 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are three teams we recommend stacking in your lineups tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, July 18

San Fransisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Joc Pederson ($4,400)

J.D. Davis ($4,100)

Michael Conforto ($3,400)

Mike Yastrzemski ($3,000)

The Giants get a prime matchup tonight against the Reds and starter Luke Weaver, who as has a 9.40 ERA in 29 2/3 innings (seven starts) since the start of June. Opponents are hitting .275 or better off his top three pitches (fastball, changeup and cutter), which should help a Giants lineup that feasts on fastballs. There’s also some familiarity amongst the group, as Yastrzemski has a home run and three RBIs in his career against Weaver.

The Giants are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Reds are +115. The total is set at 11.

Atlanta Braves vs. Zach Davies

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,600)

Matt Olson ($6,000)

Ozzie Albies ($5,700)

Sean Murphy ($5,500)

The Braves’ loaded lineup will have its work cut out for them tonight against Davies, who enters play with an ERA above six. Davies has allowed at least four earned runs in six of his starts this season and should struggle against a Braves lineup that has seven players with over 40 RBIs.

The Braves are -200 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Diamondbacks are +170 underdogs. The total is set at 10.5.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

Kyle Tucker ($9,000)

Alex Bregman ($4,900)

Jose Abreu ($3,700)

Chas McCormick ($3,400)

The Astros, who are fresh off a series win over the Angels, have looked better offensively, and head into a strong matchup at Coors Field, where the ball flys out of the park.

McCormick provides great value in this stack, as he tallied seven hits against the Angels to go along with three home runs, five RBIs, and three walks. While the Rockies have yet to announce a starter for today’s game, the Astros should have no problem piling up runs in bunches at Coors Field.