How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on July 18 episode

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

We’re just under two weeks out from the Great American Bash pay-per-view in Cedar Park, TX, and the card is beginning to come together for that show. We should get a few more matches announced on tonight’s show and we’ll also get an intriguing showdown for the North American Championship.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, July 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

The Judgement Day has been making their presence felt in NXT for the past few weeks and last Tuesday, Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams by way of a series of outside distractions. One of those distractions was Dominik Mysterio, who earlier in the night interrupted North American Champion Wes Lee during a backstage promo and challenged him to title match. Tonight, we will get Lee vs. Mysterio for the title and we’ll see if the champ can put another big-time title defense under his belt.

Last week, Ilja Dragunov defeated Bron Breakker to become the No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship and his night didn’t end there. In the aforementioned main event, Dragunov came down to stop Priest from using his Money in the Bank briefcase as a weapon. Priest then ducked out of the way of a charging Hayes and the champ accidentally knocked Dragunov off the apron. That confusion allowed for Priest to hit Hayes with the South of Heaven, setting up Balor to hit the Coup de Grace for the win. Tonight, we’ll see if that mix up creates tension between the champ and Dragunov ahead of their title match at GAB.

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her title against Thea Hail two weeks ago, but tapped out during the match while the ref was distracted. After defeating Ivy Nile last week, the champ got on the microphone and was met with loud “You tapped out” chants by the crowd. Meanwhile, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of Chase U emphasized to Hail that she deserves a rematch for making the champ tap out. Tonight, we’ll see if a second match between Stratton and Hail is made official for GAB.

Also on tonight’s show, Tony D’Angelo will make his official return to NXT after Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo won his freedom last week. We’ll also get Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee teaming up to battle Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.