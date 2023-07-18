Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, July 18

After a weekend full of aces, things are a bit less top-heavy around the league on Tuesday. Still, with a full 15-game slate, there are plenty of options to choose from — and plenty of DFS and fantasy value if you know where to look. As always, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to break it all down and tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, July 18

Pitchers to stream

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners — Woo has been on a roll of late, with two or fewer runs allowed in each of his last six starts — and 39 strikeouts in just 32.2 innings over that span. The righty’s four-seam fastball is one of the most effective in the game when he’s got it spotted up in the zone, and the Minnesota Twins — striking out more than any team in baseball this year — shouldn’t be too much of a challenge at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — Shane Bieber’s injury has led the Guardians to call Allen back up after the rookie was just demoted late last month. The rookie had been struggling in June — he didn’t make it past the fourth inning in any of his last three starts — but he flashed real potential earlier in the year, and he’s struck out 63 guys in 62.1 frames. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been among the league’s worst offenses of late, and Allen’s stuff should be more than good enough to get through five innings.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, July 18.